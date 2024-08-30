Gallant urges hostage deal and return of evacuated residents in new document - N12

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant presented the security cabinet with a document strongly advocating for a hostage-ceasefire deal and an addition to the war goals: the return of evacuees to their homes in northern Israel, according to a report by N12 on Thursday.

On Thursday, Gallant introduced a plan he had drafted over the preceding days, highlighting the urgent need for a hostage-ceasefire agreement and the severe consequences for Israel if such a deal is not reached.

"Over the past 11 months, we have faced attacks from seven different fronts and responded effectively. In Gaza, we have defeated most of Hamas's brigades and battalions, including their military leader, Mohammed Deif, along with numerous other terrorists," Gallant noted, according to the report.

"The IDF's military success in the Gaza Strip has enabled the return of many residents to their homes in the Gaza Envelope. It has also created favorable conditions for the return of a significant number of abductees and is paving the way for the release of additional hostages," he continued.

"The IDF's military success in the Gaza Strip has enabled the return of many residents to their homes in the Gaza Envelope. It has also created favorable conditions for the return of a significant number of abductees and is paving the way for the release of additional hostages," he continued.

Since Wednesday, Israel's negotiation team, comprising highly trained professionals from the Mossad, IDF, and Shin Bet, has been in Doha for talks on the hostage-ceasefire deal.

"Currently, we are also engaged in conflicts with other forces, including Iran, Hezbollah, and the Houthis. A month ago, the IDF eliminated Hezbollah's Chief of Staff, al-Hajj Mohsin. Earlier this week, we neutralized a significant threat of a major attack against residents in the north and center."

Repopulating the northern border

Gallant also emphasized the urgency of returning evacuated residents to their homes on Israel's northern borders. According to the Knesset Research and Information Center, approximately 68,500 people remain evacuated.

"Our mission on the northern front is clear: to ensure the safe return of northern residents to their homes. Achieving this objective requires broadening our war goals to include the secure return of these residents."

"This adjustment will not diminish our unwavering commitment to eradicating Hamas and securing the return of abductees. Once formulated, we will present this proposal to the Prime Minister and the Cabinet," Gallant added.

The Prime Minister's Office issued a statement shortly afterward, noting that the goal "goes without saying," and that "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already stated this many times in recent months."