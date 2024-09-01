A 'vibrant' explorer: IDF discovers the body of Almog Sarusi in Gaza

The IDF discovered the body of hostage Almog Sarusi in the Gaza Strip, the military announced in a Sunday morning update to its Saturday announcement.

Sarusi’s body was discovered alongside the bodies of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Alexander Lobanov, Carmel Gat, and Ori Danino.

IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari said the hostages were killed by Hamas shortly before the IDF’s arrival.

The Hostage Family Forum described 27-year-old Sarusi from Ra'anana as "a vibrant, positive person who loved exploring Israel in his white jeep with his guitar." Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Ori Danino, Alexander Lobanov and Almog Sarusi. (credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum/Screenshot )

Almog Sarusi on October 7

During Hamas’s October 7 attack on southern Israel, he was attending the Nova Music Festival with his long-term girlfriend of five years, Shahar.

Sarusi was captured while trying to treat his girlfriend’s wounds, which she sustained during Hamas’s attack.

Shahar was subsequently killed during the attack.