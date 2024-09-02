Police arrests 29 in illegal protest on Ayalon Highway

Police arrested 29 protesters following the illegal protest on Ayalon Highway on Sunday night, according to a summary released by the Police on Monday overnight.

The summary was published following an announcement that the highway was open to traffic once more.

According to the report, the 29 protestors were arrested for allegedly "disturbing public order, attacking officers, and rioting with brutality" on the Ayalon Highway and the demonstration area at the Azrieli Junction.

Police had been deployed to the area as part of a planned protest that had been coordinated with the police ahead of time.

Israeli police had initially approved the request to hold a protest Sunday night at Kaplan Junction in Tel Aviv advocating for a hostage deal following the retrieval of six hostage bodies earlier in the day , with the junction remaining closed to ensure the balance between the freedom to protest legitimately with the freedom of movement.

According to the report, at the end of the approved protest, most demonstrators dispersed quietly. However, the area was soon overrun with hundreds of protestors, marching from the approved Kaplan Junction towards the Ayalon Highway, with the intention of disrupting freedom of movement and disturbing public order. Ayalon protest, Sept. 1 2024. (credit: Chen G. Schimmel)

Many protesters disobeyed police instructions, violently pushing the fences with great force towards the officers.

During the confrontations, a policewoman was injured and evacuated for hospital treatment.

Fires and fireworks

As protestors continued to break through security perimeters and blocked the Ayalon Highway, lighting bonfires and firing fireworks in the direction of officers, police officially declared an illegal gathering, and continued to act to prevent further disturbances.

Israel Police reported that due to the serious disturbances accompanied by vandalism and violence directed at officers, law enforcement will act to bring lawbreakers to justice.