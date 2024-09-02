Hamas threatens to release video showing six slain hostages' 'last message'

Hamas has released a video on Telegram on Monday showing the six recently slain hostages speaking into a camera, while also announcing that it will release their "last message to the world" before they were killed.

In the video, all six hostages whose bodies were found by the IDF on Sunday are seen confirming their identities before cutting to still threatening to release their "last messages."

The video ends with a threat to release the message in the coming hours.

Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Ori Danino, Alexander Lobanov and Almog Sarusi. (credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum/Screenshot )

Who are the six hostages?

The six hostages are Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Carmel Gat, Almog Sarusi, Alexander Lobanov, and Ori Danino.

Their bodies were recovered by the IDF on Sunday morning from the Rafah area in the Gaza Strip. The Health Ministry confirmed that they were shot at close range and were killed either Thursday or early Friday morning.