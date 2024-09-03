Netanyahu blasts ‘shameful’ UK freeze of arms sales earmarked for Gaza

The United Kingdom’s decision to suspend arms sales earmarked for Gaza is “shameful” and will not “change Israel’s determination to defeat Hamas,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an English league post on X.

“Hamas,” he wrote on Tuesday, is “a genocidal terrorist organization that savagely murdered 1200 people on October 7, including 14 British citizens.”

“Just as Britain’s heroic stand against the Nazis is seen today as having been vital in defending our common civilization, so too will history judge Israel’s stand against Hamas and Iran’s axis of terror,” Netanyahu wrote.

“With or without British arms, Israel will win this war and secure our common future,” he stated.

He spoke one day after British Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced in parliament that the Labor government had suspended 30 arms contracts to Israel over concerns that the military equipment would be used for human rights violations in the Gaza war. Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy attends the 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting at National Convention Center, in Vientiane, Laos, July 26, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa)

“This is not a blanket ban,” Lammy said, as he stressed that “this is not an arms embargo.

“It targets around 30, approximately 350 licenses to Israel in total for items which could be used in the current conflict in Gaza,” he said.

Most of the contracts would continue to be operative, he said.

In particular, he said, the UK’s intentional collaboration with the global F-35 program that supplies aircraft for more than 20 countries.

"Crucial to wider peace and security"

Participation in this program is "crucial to wider peace and security. Indeed, the effects of suspending all licenses for the F-35 program would undermine the global F-30 flight supply chain that is vital to the security of the UK, our allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization."

He stressed that the suspension was not a judgment on whether British arms were being used for human rights violations in Gaza but rather based on a conclusion that there was a “risk” this could happen.

“It is with regret that I inform the House today the assessment I have received leaves me unable to conclude anything other than that for certain UK arms exports to Israel, there does exist a clear risk that they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law,” he said.

Among the items of concern were “important components which go into military aircraft, including fighter aircraft, helicopters, and drones, as well as items which facilitate ground targeting,” he said.

He stressed, however, that there was “no doubt that Hamas pays not the slightest heed to international humanitarian law and endangers civilians by embedding itself in the tightly concentrated civilian population. And in civilian infrastructure.”

“There is no equivalence between Hamas terrorists and Israel's democratic government,” Lammy underscored.

Netanyahu wrote on X that the IDF's actions were within the boundaries of international law.

“Israel is pursuing a just war with just means, taking unprecedented measures to keep civilians out of harm’s way and comporting fully with international law.”