Israel’s challenges in long-term control of Philadelphi corridor - analysis

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu laid out his plans to keep control of the Philadelphi corridor along the Egyptian border. He says that the corridor is important to make sure that Hamas cannot return to becoming a threat to Israel. He also made bold claims about how Israel wouldn’t leave the area for many years to come. “Anyone who wants us to leave the Philadelphi Corridor undermines the war's objectives. Did our soldiers fall in vain, only for us to let Hamas rebuild,” he asked.

The Philadelphi corridor has always been important for Hamas. Hamas has demanded that Israel leave it for a reason. Hamas wants to return to control the Rafah border crossing with Egypt. This crossing is key to the overland route supplying Gaza in the past. Hamas wants control of the border because through the border it controls Gaza. Civilians in Gaza have to rely on Hamas through this border. The UN and international organizations have often partnered with Hamas in various ways because Hamas controls the border. For instance, some NGOs have allowed Hamas to place gunmen on aid trucks. This is how Hamas controls Gaza.

The challenge for Israel, now that the political leadership has decided that the Philadelphi corridor is essential for security, is figuring out how to secure it. Israel has been shifting its goals in this war since October 7. After the Hamas genocidal attack, Israel’s political leadership appeared to claim that “there won’t be Hamas in Gaza” after the war. However, it quickly became clear that the IDF was not being used to replace Hamas with another entity. Instead Israel was conducting raids into areas of Gaza and then withdrawing.

The Philadelphi Corridor (credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)

The IDF captured the Netzarim corridor separating Gaza city from central Gaza in late October. Since then the IDF has carved out a route across Gaza and it has used various divisions to secure this corridor. It has removed threats and created a kind of zone of control that it can police. Beginning in February and March Israeli politicians began to claim that Israel would also take over Rafah. The international community opposed this operation.

Israel had chosen not to go into the corridor along the Egyptian border, despite some experts in Israel suggesting this should have been an early focus. Instead, Hamas controlled the Egyptian border for the first six months of the war. Only in May, after Hamas fired projectiles at Kerem Shalom, did the IDF surge into the Philadelphi corridor.

It took more than three months for the IDF to defeat the Rafah brigade. Remnants of the brigade likely moved back to Khan Younis because the IDF had left Khan Younis in April. This tactic has let Hamas control most of Gaza despite ten months of war. Hamas controls the central camps, areas in northern Gaza and also most of Khan Younis as well as the Mawasi humanitarian area.

Now Israel’s policy appears to be shifting to controlling the Netzarim corridor and Philadelphi corridor. Controlling corridors presents challenges. Hamas has controlled Gaze for more than a decade and a held. It has put down terror infrastructure including hundreds of miles of tunnels. It has rockets, RPGs and increasingly is turning to using improvised explosive devices.

The IDF has many advantages in Gaza. It has a plethora of technology, such as drones and electro-optical cameras that use all sorts of technology that can help spot terrorists. Israeli military and defense tech increasingly also uses artificial intelligence. Israel has drones and precision mortars. It has all sorts of ways to secure its forces in Gaza. IDF armored vehicles have Trophy and Iron Fist, active protection systems against ant-tank missiles and RPGs. All this is good news. Nevertheless history tells us that securing a static defensive line is not easy.

From Hadrian’s Wall to the Maginot line, securing a line is difficult. Long walls, like those used by Byzantium or Athens are always vulnerable over time. In addition, even if Israel is not inclined to build a lot of infrastructure in the Philadelphi corridor, securing a border is complex. Israel could choose to use remote-controlled vehicles and also to put sensors above and below ground. However, those types of sensors largely failed to prevent October 7. This means they are vulnerable.

Long term goals

What will be the goal of securing the Philadelphi corridor in the long term? Will it be to stop underground smuggling, or to deal with the overland trade of dual use goods that Hamas uses to build tunnels. In order to understand what needs to be done, it is essential to understand how Hamas turned Gaza into a terror empire. How did the RPGs get into Gaza. How did Hamas build all its rockets. What is necessary to prevent that in the future. If the war does wind down and reconstruction begins how will Israel prevent aid being diverted to Hamas?

This is more complex than just having Humvees patrolling the Philadelphi corridor. More concerning, Israel has sent forces into the corridor before, during the Second Intifada. Hamas has learned in the past that using small daily attacks can grind down Israel in a war of attrition. Israel learned this in the security zone in southern Lebanon in the 1990s and it eventually caused Israel to leave.

In the end of the day an army that is sent to secure a border is often not the best way to secure a border. Soldiers become complacent. Consider the results on the Jordanian border. The Iranians have begun to find ways to smuggle weapons to terrorists in the West Bank. M-4 and AR type rifles have flowed to terrorists in the West Bank in the hundreds and thousands. If Israel wants to control Philadelphi then how will it do it, if it can’t even prevent rifles being smuggled to Jenin? The fact is that Israel’s experience securing the border with Sinai, against drug smuggling for instance, and securing the border with Jordan or the West Bank, leaves much to be desired.

Unless the units sent to the Philadelphi corridor are different and the focus learns from challenges on other borders, it’s plausible that this will be a difficult long-term mission. In addition, Hamas and other terror groups have already begun harassing attacks on the IDF. Hamas thrives off these attacks. Each video it can produce of a sniper shooting, or an RPG fired at an IDF vehicle is propaganda. Even when Hamas has attacked vehicles where the active protection system works and stops the projectile, Hamas still claims a “hit.”

All Hamas has to do is sit and wait. An enemy like Hamas has done this before. Its senior leadership such as Yahya Sinwar are from Khan Younis. They know how to sit and wait. Then they choose the time and place of their attack on targets of opportunity.

These challenges are not reasons to give up on Philadelphi. However, these challenges must be analyzed and acknowledged. The lesson of the Jordan valley is an instruction. Israel has communities in the Jordan valley and the Kingdom of Jordan is a western-backed country that ostensibly has peace with Israel. However, the smuggling continues to the terror groups in the West Bank. As Philadelphi looms, those sent to patrol it will need to learn lessons from what has worked and not worked in the past.