Israel could agree to leave the Philadelphi Corridor within the parameters of a permanent ceasefire such as would be discussed in Phase Two of the hostage deal, but not in Phase One, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the foreign media in a special press briefing in Jerusalem Wednesday night. “We also agreed to begin discussions about a permanent ceasefire,” he said as he referenced conversation that would take place during Phase One of the three-phase deal US President Joe Biden unrivaled on May 31. “The conditions that we shall have for a permanent ceasefire must include a situation where the Philadelphi corridor cannot be perforated,” Netanyahu stated.

It’s unlikely, he said, that a realistic security plan exists that would prevent the smuggling of weapons under that critical buffer zone between Egypt and Gaza “Bring me, anyone who will actually show us, not on paper, not in words, not in a slide, but on the ground, day after day after week, month after month, that they can actually prevent the recurrence of” weapons smuggling, he stated.

If such a plan exists, he said, "we're open to considering it. But I don't see that happening.,.. and until that happens, we're there," with the IDF protecting the Philadelphi Corridor.

Israel has no intention of leaving Philadelphi during Phase One