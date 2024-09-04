Israel could leave Philadelphi as part of permanent ceasefire - PM Netanyahu

Israel could agree to leave the Philadelphi Corridor within the parameters of a permanent ceasefire such as would be discussed in Phase Two of the hostage deal, but not in Phase One, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the foreign media in a special press briefing in Jerusalem Wednesday night.“We also agreed to begin discussions about a permanent ceasefire,” he said as he referenced conversation that would take place during Phase One of the three-phase deal US President Joe Biden unrivaled on May 31.“The conditions that we shall have for a permanent ceasefire must include a situation where the Philadelphi corridor cannot be perforated,” Netanyahu stated.It’s unlikely, he said, that a realistic security plan exists that would prevent the smuggling of weapons under that critical buffer zone between Egypt and Gaza.“Bring me, anyone who will actually show us, not on paper, not in words, not in a slide, but on the ground, day after day after week, month after month, that they can actually prevent the recurrence of” weapons smuggling, he stated.
If such a plan exists, he said, “we're open to considering it. But I don't see that happening.,.. and until that happens, we're there,” with the IDF protecting the Philadelphi Corridor.
Israel has no intention of leaving Philadelphi during Phase One
Certainly, he noted, Israel has no intention of leaving the Philadelphi Corridor during Phase One of the deal, which would last for six weeks.He made his case to the foreign media repeating many arguments he had presented on Tuesday when he gave a briefing to the Israeli media in Hebrew.Netanyahu relied on maps of the region and of Gaza, as well as photographs of the tunnels Hamas had built under the Philadelphi Corridor by which to smuggle arms from Egypt to Gaza. He also put a copy on the screen of a page of Hamas instructions in Arabic on how to carry out a propaganda campaign against Israel, including blaming Netanyahu for the absence of a deal.