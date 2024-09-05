WATCH: The Israeli navy intercepts drones in the Red Sea as it operates along Israel's border

The Israeli Navy has continued operating between northern Israel and the Gulf of Eilat in close cooperation with the Israeli air force, the IDF reported Thursday. Israeli Navy Missile Ship Flotilla soldiers are closely cooperating with the IAF in defense missions, September 5, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The navy intercepted several missiles, including the first operational interception by the Sa'ar 6-class corvettes in the Red Sea since their arrival in Israel.

The Israeli Navy conducting a UAV interception by missile ships in the Red Sea, September 5, 2024. (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The IDF added that the naval defense systems on missile ships contribute to the combat efforts of IDF troops.