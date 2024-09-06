Psychological warfare: Sinwar-approved doc highlights Hamas's negotiating tactics - report

A previously unseen document found on Yahya Sinwar's computer reportedly sheds light on the organization's negotiation strategy, including psychological torture of hostage families, the German newspaper BILD reported in an exclusive on Friday.

The document, obtained by BILD, reportedly dates to spring 2024 and was said to have been approved by Yahya Sinwar personally.

According to BILD, the document lists several factors that Hamas wanted to consider when negotiating a hostage-ceasefire deal.

These include "exhausting" Israel's military apparatus, increasing international pressure on Israel, and maintaining its armed capacity.

Psychological terror with hostages

The document states that Hamas intentionally abuses hostages to leverage its negotiating position.

It instructs, "Continue to exert psychological pressure on the families of the [hostages], both now and during the first phase [of the ceasefire] so that public pressure on the enemy government increases."

In recent days, following the IDF's discovery of six bodies of Israeli hostages in a tunnel below Rafah, Hamas has released several videos featuring statements from the hostages before their deaths. These videos contain mentions of the failure of the Israeli government, pleas to be brought home, and details of the hostages' horrifying living conditions.

According to BILD's reading of the document, psychological tactics against the hostages' families is a strategy developed to increase pressure on Israel's government to agree to the terms of the deal.

Hamas also, according to the document, wants to use the hostages to put pressure on Israel. "During the negotiations for the second phase (of the ceasefire, ed.), Hamas will allow the Red Cross to visit some of the prisoners as a gesture of goodwill and to convey messages to their relatives."

According to BILD, the document showed that Hamas is not seeking a quick end to the war that would benefit Gazan civilians. Rather, the document states, "Important clauses in the deal should be improved upon, even if negotiations continue over a longer period of time."

Hamas doesn't care for a quick end to the war

According to BILD, the document showed that Hamas is not seeking a quick end to the war that would benefit Gazan civilians. Rather, the document states, "Important clauses in the deal should be improved upon, even if negotiations continue over a longer period of time."

In the document, Hamas admits that its “military capacity has been weakened,” but does not see the need for a quick end to fighting, BILD revealed.

The document makes no reference to Palestinian casualties and civilian deaths.

Terrorists want to rebuild power

Hamas also lists important demands on Israel, such as the release of 100 prisoners and terrorists serving life sentences in Israeli prisons, according to BILD.

BILD added that many of the document's key points are centered on the question of how to manipulate the international community and promote the reconstruction of Hamas' military power.

The document mentions a "political maneuver," saying that Hamas negotiators should propose that "Arab forces be stationed along the eastern and northern borders" with Israel.

This is to have the sole purpose of "serving as a buffer to prevent the enemy from entering Gaza after the war ends until they (Hamas) have reorganized their ranks and military capabilities."

Israel should be the scapegoat

In the document, Hamas is allegedly adamant that Israel should be held solely responsible for the unsuccessful negotiations.

They state that if Israel rejects a deal brought by the US, "the media must be made aware that Hamas agreed, but that the deal failed due to "Israel's stubbornness."

Hamas should not be "held responsible for the failure of an agreement," the document says.

BILD adds that the document makes no reference to the Philadelphi Corridor, despite it being a key sticking point in ongoing negotiations.