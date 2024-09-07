US switched to pressuring Israel for hostage deal concessions, officials say

Israeli officials responded Saturday evening to CIA Director Bill Burns' comments, in which he said that a new framework for an agreement between Israel and Hamas would be presented in the coming days.

"The Americans are very eager to conclude the negotiations and finalize a deal because of the American hostages," said the Israeli officials.

"If they were able to reach a direct deal with Hamas to free the American citizens held hostage, they would likely have done so," the officials noted. "Now, they are choosing to pressure Israel instead of pressuring Hamas. The Americans should have long ago demanded that Qatar expel all Hamas members residing in the country—but that hasn’t happened."

According to the officials, "Until the murder of the six hostages, the administration projected optimism, even praising Israel and emphasizing that Hamas was the side that needed to compromise. The execution of the six hostages significantly changed the tone."

US switches to pressuring Israel

"It seems that Washington feels helpless toward Hamas and is choosing to pressure Israel, which has already shown a willingness to make concessions for the deal," they added. Britain's MI6 chief Richard Moore and U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director Bill Burns are interviewed by Roula Khalaf, editor of the Financial Times, as part of the FT Weekend festival in London, Britain September 7, 2024. (credit: Em Fitzgerald/Pool via REUTERS)

According to a report by Reuters, Burns stated that 90% of the details in the deal to release the hostages have already been agreed upon, adding that the US would continue to work as hard as possible along with the other mediators on a ceasefire in Gaza.

Burns also said the mediators were aiming to reach a deal acceptable to both Israel and Hamas, adding that he expected to present a proposal soon but that such an action was dependent on political will.