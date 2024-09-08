Starved, without air or water: Hostages were murdered just hours before rescue, families told

Families of the six hostages recovered from a Hamas tunnel in Rafah last Sunday were told that their loved ones were starved, denied air, and subjected to inhumane conditions before being brutally murdered - according to a report by Channel 12 News (N12).

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari revealed that the hostages—kept in a tunnel with no air vents, showers, or toilets—were executed just hours before the IDF arrived to rescue them. Desperate to survive, they were given minimal food and lived in total darkness, illuminated only by a small flashlight powered by a generator.

The six hostages, including Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Carmel Gat, Almog Sarusi, Alexander Lobanov, and Ori Danino, were found in one of Gaza's many underground tunnels. According to Hagari, they endured horrific conditions, with barely enough food to sustain themselves, leading to severe weight loss. There were no air vents in the tunnel, making it extremely difficult for the hostages to breathe, and they had no access to showers or toilets throughout their captivity.

Personal items of hostages reveal tragic final moments

According to N12, the families were informed that personal items, including a chessboard and notebooks used by the hostages, would be returned to them, offering a painful reminder of their loved ones' struggle to retain some sense of normalcy amid the terror. Despite their efforts to survive, the hostages were killed by Hamas fighters shortly before Israeli forces could reach them. ''337 Days in Hell'' - Protesters in Tel Aviv, Israel call for the release of hostages in Gaza, September 7, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/FLORION GOGA)

These revelations have renewed anger and sorrow across Israel. Many are calling for a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to their deaths, with some accusing the government of delaying a potential hostage release deal. "Were it not for the delays, these individuals might still be alive today," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum stated.