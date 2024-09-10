IDF will present video tonight of tunnel where six hostages were killed

The IDF has announced that it will present video footage tonight of the tunnel within Rafah in Gaza, where six hostages were killed in late August.

The killing of the hostages has been highly controversial as many political and defense officials believe they could have been saved in a hostage exchange deal as part of a ceasefire with Hamas if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had not, in their mind, held off a deal in order to hold onto the Philadelphi Corridor in Rafah.

In addition, the IDF confirmed on Tuesday that the six hostages were killed by their Hamas captors on August 29, two days after the IDF rescued Israeli-Bedouin Qaid Farhan Alkadi on August 27 from a nearby tunnel.

The IDF said it does not know the exact time that the six hostages were killed on August 29.

The timing essentially confirms that the six hostages were killed in response to the rescue of Alkadi. However, it also likely disqualifies drawing any direct connection to the Israeli cabinet vote on keeping the Philadelphi Corridor in any hostage deal early Friday. The IDF located the shaft to the tunnel where the bodies of the six hostages were found, surrounded by childrens toys in a backyard in Gaza, September 4, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Further, the IDF said that it had found the bodies of terrorists nearby who might have been the killers of the hostages.

These terrorists were trying to escape the tunnel area above ground.

The IDF is analyzing the DNA of the terrorists as well as the DNA within the tunnel and relating to the hostages to see if there is a connection.

Currently, the IDF believes that two terrorists were involved in killing the hostages.

Based on the amount of food, bathroom facilities, mattresses, and the stock of weapons nearby, the IDF estimated that the hostages and their captors had been in the area for more than a week and possibly significantly longer.

Captives kept in cages

The IDF recalled that when it penetrated one of the largest tunnels where hostages had been kept in cages in Khan Yunis in January and later, those hostages were moved to other locations either in Khan Yunis or in Rafah.

Moreover, the IDF revealed that in order to find the six hostages' bodies, it had to use a D-9 to break through a structure and then some mix of powerful hammers and drills to break through materials that Hamas had placed over the bodies to make it harder to discover them.

Also, the IDF said that it has tried to learn lessons from this and other incidents in which its operational activities may have endangered hostages so as to minimize such risks in the future while maintaining ongoing military pressure on Hamas.