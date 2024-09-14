Security cabinet to vote on adding returning residents to the North as official war goal - report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to introduce a motion in the security cabinet to add "returning residents to the North" to the official war goals, according to a report by N12 on Friday.

Netanyahu will put the motion to a vote on Sunday, a security official told N12, adding that it was necessary to prepare for a long, costly war in the North.

According to the report, Netanyahu held a limited meeting of the cabinet on Thursday night, during which he decided to move forward with the motion.

Adding a new official war goal requires the vote of the security cabinet; if added, it will join the destruction of Hamas and the return of the hostages as official war goals.

Netanyahu has previously called the return of residents to the North a war goal, along with ensuring Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel.

Echoing Gallant

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant echoed this in a message published earlier this week, also calling to add the return of residents to the North as a war goal. He promised to put pressure on Netanyahu to officially adopt the new war goal, but it's unclear whether this influenced the prime minister's decision.

In the same message, Gallant promised to increase protective measures for schools in the North and the South.

Pressure to resolve the fighting in the North has been building in particular because the school year started without the return of residents, marking the second school year to be harmed by the war.