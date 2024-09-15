Houthis 'hypersonic missile' claim disproved, says Israeli prof. for aerospace

The missile fired at Israel by the Houthis on Sunday was not a hypersonic missile, as claimed by the Houthis, but rather an outdated surface-to-surface ballistic missile upgraded by Iran, according to a professor of Aerospace Engineering at the Technion.

Dr. Benveniste (Benny) Natan, a professor in the Faculty of Aerospace Engineering at the Technion, dismissed the Houthis' claim of firing a hypersonic missile toward Tel Aviv earlier that day.

He estimated the missile was Iranian and noted that it is still unclear whether it was powered by solid or liquid fuel.

Natan explained that a hypersonic missile travels at five times the speed of sound. He pointed out that even Russia, which has been attempting to develop such a missile, experienced an early explosion in one of its recent tests.

Western militaries are also working on missiles capable of exceeding 343.2 meters per second, but current missiles tend to slow down after re-entering the atmosphere. Natan added that neither Iran nor Yemen currently possesses the knowledge or technology to produce an accurate hypersonic missile. Firefighters and civilians at the site of a wildfire following a Ballistic missile attack from Yemen, near Moshav Kfar Daniel, September 15, 2024. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

Disintegrated mid-flight

According to estimates, the missile fired from Yemen flew for 11 and a half minutes before disintegrating upon re-entry into the atmosphere.

The scattered debris triggered the launch of several interceptors, including an Arrow and Iron Dome. The IDF denied reports that the interceptors missed the missile, clarifying that it disintegrated at a high altitude, which reduced the threat.