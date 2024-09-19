Secret single-stage deal could see all hostages released, Sinwar exiled from Gaza

Despite the hostage and ceasefire deal seemingly grinding to a halt due to disagreements between the parties, which the mediators seemingly cannot resolve, a secret alternative plan was being developed that could see all the hostages released and Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in exile, Israel media reported on Thursday morning.

According to sources, US officials believe that a phased deal "doesn't work" and are considering different options. The leading alternative plan suggests combining all the stages into one single step. In Israel and the US, there’s a growing belief that skipping the intermediate stage is necessary because the current negotiations are not succeeding.

The new suggested proposal is for a single, comprehensive deal where all hostages, whether alive or dead, are returned to Israel at once, terrorists are released from Israeli prisons, and the mediators commit to disarming Gaza and moving Hamas leaders to a third country.

In exchange, Israel would agree to withdraw from Gaza, with the mediators setting up a multinational force to oversee the agreement’s implementation, including disarming Gaza (e.g., destroying Hamas’s rocket stockpiles and tunnels).

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and key terrorists would have the option to leave Gaza for a third country, and many of the terrorists released from Israeli prisons would be sent to third countries and not allowed to return to the Gaza Strip or West Bank.

Sources involved in the alternative plan say that "the current conflict over the Philadelphi Corridor is centered on what will happen during the interim period between stages of the deal. If you look at the framework proposed by President Biden, it suggests a timeframe of only a few weeks. In later stages, Israel is supposed to leave all of the Gaza Strip, even though there’s doubt that the parties will carry out stages B and C of the original plan."

Single-stage deal

According to those discussing the alternative, another reason for a single-stage deal is the growing divide among hostage families in Israel. Relatives of soldiers and young men argue that the current plan means a death sentence for hostages not released in the first stage. Supporters of the single-stage deal believe it would get more public support and unite the hostage families.

For monitoring the multinational force overseeing the arrangement and the Gaza Strip disarmament, several options are being considered, including a force made up of American troops and Sunni Arab states or hiring a private company to secure critical areas.

If the comprehensive deal isn’t implemented within a set timeframe, it would be seen as a breach, and Israel would have the right to return to Gaza. The alternative plan, which exiles Sinwar instead of being targeted and eliminated, matches reports in Arab media.

A senior Egyptian official who spoke with Americans said Sinwar insists on ensuring his safety, meaning Israel would commit not to target him after the deal. Sinwar has sent clear messages, expecting them to reach top Israeli officials.