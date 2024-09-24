I know Matan is held underground with other living hostages, says Einav Zangauker

Hostage Matan Zangauker is in relatively okay condition, as healthy as possible, and is being held underground with less than 10 other living hostages, his mother, Einav Zangauker, said in an interview on Reshet Bet Tuesday morning.

"I know that Matan is held with less than 10 other hostages that are also alive, and the fear is great," she said in the interview.

Zangauker receives regular updates on Matan's status, she said, confirming that the information about him is from a recent update.

"Hence the urgency to save those who are alive," she explained, adding that there is also an obligation to bring the fallen back for burial and to give closure to their families. Einav Tsengauker, mother of Matan, who is still held hostage, speaks at a rally protesting for a hostage deal in Tel Aviv on September 21, 2024. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Zangauker also shared with Reshet Bet the challenging feelings she is experiencing as fighting escalates in the North - leaving families of hostages concerned that attention and efforts will shift away from their captive loved ones.

Desires for a diplomatic agreement

"We as hostage families very much want to see a solution and a diplomatic agreement on the northern front so that we can focus on the south and the issue of the hostages," said Zangauker.

On the other hand Zangauker said she thinks that the residents of the north can't be abandoned to their fate with no military response to the attacks.

"We are torn," she said, saying the families have been left wondering what will happen to their loved ones.