Republican senators say Biden administration is continuing to delay critical weapons from Israel

Republican Senators Tom Cotton (AR) and Mitch McConnell (KY) believe the Biden administration is continuing to delay the delivery of three critical types of military weapons and equipment, according to a letter the senators sent to the White House on Wednesday.

According to Cotton and McConnell, the Biden administration is withholding MK-84 bombs, Apache attack helicopters, and Caterpillar DP tractors.

State Department statement

The Jerusalem Post has reached out to the State Department for comment.

“Despite ongoing discussions between the United States and Israel, your administration has failed to fast-track and approve the sale of Apache attack helicopters,” the letter said.

“Israel requested these helicopters last December, recognizing the increased need given the war in Gaza. That need has only increased with Hezbollah’s escalation in the North.”

Cotton and McConnell said they recently learned Biden is holding up the tractors the IDF uses to clear improvised explosive devices ahead of its troops. The military puts armor on the tractors and uses them to save the lives of IDF soldiers and civilians.

“Further delays will endanger Israeli lives, increase the likelihood that the conflict will escalate further, and harm American national security interests,” the senators said. “It’s far past time to transfer to Israel the capabilities it needs to win.”