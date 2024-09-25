Chabad Rabbi calls for Israel to conquer Lebanon and settle it

Rabbi Yitzchak Ginsburgh called for the conquest of Lebanon and the settlement of Southern Lebanon in a letter published on Wednesday.

In excerpts from the letter published in Israeli media, Rabbi Ginsburgh wrote that "the enemy must be struck with full force," quoting a well-known Jewish-ethical principle: "Those who come to kill, can be killed."

He wrote that this justifies killing all the members of Hezbollah but in particular, their leadership.

Ginsburgh wrote that delaying military action due to the existing population was only providing terrorism cover. Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Marjayoun, near the Lebanon-Israel border, on September 23, 2024. The Israeli military on September 23 told people in Lebanon to move away from Hezbollah targets and vowed to carry out more ''extensive and precise'' strikes against the Iran-back (credit: RABIH DAHER/AFP via Getty Images)

A gift given to the Jewish people

He highlighted that Lebanon was part of the Land of Israel and was given to the Jewish people by God, citing verses that claimed that the Land of Israel stretched until the Euphrates River. "In our generation, God gives us the ability to receive the gift [of Israel] again, to conquer and settle the land."

"Today it is clear that the time has come to conquer the Lebanese territories as well, only in this way can the threat be removed and true peace brought to the entire country. After the conquest and expulsion of the hostile population, a Jewish settlement must be established, thus completing the victory."

Ginsburgh is affiliated with the Chabad movement and is currently head of Od Yosef Chai Yeshiva in the West Bank, and is a well-respected kabbalist.

Other rabbis have echoed similar calls, with Rabbi Nir Ben Artzi Shalita saying, "We need to end the war with Lebanon and a new way for the Messiah and redemption for the people of Israel will be come to be."