Pentagon says it has no involvement in Israel's operations in Lebanon

The Pentagon said it's not providing support for Israel's operations in Lebanon, while still describing Israel's operations as defensive.

"The support that you're seeing when it comes to US forces in the region is for our own force protection and should we need to come to the defense of Israel, like we saw from that large scale attack from Iran," Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said.

"We've positioned forces to do that. But when it comes to Lebanon, the US military has no involvement in Israel's operations," she added.

Singh acknowledged the Pentagon is "sending a small number of additional US military personnel forward to augment forces that are already in the region," though she would not provide any further specifics.

Singh said some of what's been seen so far in Lebanon is why the US is pushing for a diplomatic solution, adding the administration does not assess that either side wants a larger scale regional conflict.

"We want to see a de-escalation happen, and you're seeing engagement from all parts of this administration, including at UNGA right now, we're calling for a de-escalation, and we believe that a diplomatic off-ramp is the best way to resolve what's happening on that northern border," she said.

Singh faced repeated questions on why Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has not spoken with his Israeli counterpart Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in several days.

She said just because they haven't spoken every day doesn't mean that their teams haven't been in constant communication and other agencies within the Biden administration are engaging their Israeli counterparts.

Singh avoided commenting on Austin's specific conversations with Gallant and if Austin advised Gallant to avoid targeting civilian infrastructure in Lebanon.

The Pentagon still believes Israel is listening, as Singh said just from the number of calls Austin and Gallant have had throughout the war.

"Are we writing off diplomatic measures? We're not. Diplomacy is still the best path forward," Singh said. "There's always a way for diplomacy. There's always a way for both sides to come to the table, and to have this resolved."

Singh confirmed the Biden administration is still withholding a shipment of 2,000-lb bombs to Israel. She did not comment on accusations made earlier Wednesday by Republican senators of the administration withholding three other types of weapons and equipment from Israel.

"We support Israel's right to self defense. What a win looks like is really for Israel to define," she said. "But we are supporting them and their right to self defense."