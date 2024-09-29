Jared Kushner: 'There is no going back for Israel'

Jared Kushner, son-in-law of former US president Donald Trump, addressed the elimination of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in a post on X/Twitter on Sunday.

He characterized September 27, the day in which the terror group's head was killed by Israel in Beirut, as "the most important day in the Middle East since the Abraham Accords breakthrough."

According to Kushner, reducing Hezbollah's capabilities rendered Iran, by whose proxy it operates, "fully exposed."

He added that Israel's recent attacks on Hezbollah reverberated in Iran, rendering the Islamic Republic "insecure and unsure how deeply its own intelligence has been penetrated." Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, raising his finger. (credit: Mohammad Kassir/Shutterstock)

'Anyone calling for a ceasefire in North is wrong'

Regarding talks of a ceasefire in the North, Kushner wrote, "Anyone who has been calling for a ceasefire in the North is wrong," adding, "There is no going back for Israel.

September 27th is the most important day in the Middle East since the Abraham Accords breakthrough.I have spent countless hours studying Hezbollah and there is not an expert on earth who thought that what Israel has done to decapitate and degrade them was possible.This is… — Jared Kushner (@jaredkushner) September 29, 2024

"They cannot afford now to not finish the job and completely dismantle the arsenal that has been aimed at them. They will never get another chance," he continued.

"The right move now for America would be to tell Israel to finish the job. It’s long overdue. And it’s not only Israel’s fight."

He further noted the historic opportunity the elimination had granted the region, writing, "Moments like this come once in a generation, if they even come at all. The Middle East is too often a solid where little changes. Today, it is a liquid and the ability to reshape is unlimited. Do not squander this moment."