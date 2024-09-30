Depression and anxiety: New research reveals impact of war on preschool children

A new study, which focuses on the emotional and behavioral effects of October 7 and the ongoing war on preschool children and their parents, revealed on Monday the severe impact the war is having among families of reservists and evacuees.

The study recommended expanding support to vulnerable populations, also within Arab society.

It was conducted by Dana Shay, Dr. Carmel Blank, Dr. Yael Navon, and Prof. Yossi Shavit at the Taub Center.

This is one of the most comprehensive research interventions that examined the situation of children and parents during this period, with the main emphasis being on the effects of one of the parents' reserve services, evacuation of families from their homes, and comparisons between Jewish and Arab families.

The data collected from two waves of parent surveys, the first conducted in January 2024 (1,199) and the second in July of 2024 (804), show significant differences between parents whose spouses served in the reserves and those who did not.

A total of 1,350 parents of preschool children responded to the survey.

Parents whose spouses had been drafted into reserve service since the beginning of the war experienced higher symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress. Despite a decrease in the general degree of emotional distress among parents over time, the level of difficulties remained higher among parents in families of reservists.

Among the respondents to the survey, higher levels of symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress were found in parents whose spouses served in the reserves compared to parents whose spouses were not recruited.

Alongside this, between January and July 2024, there was a significant decrease in the emotional distress index of parents, regardless of whether their spouses had been in reserve service since the beginning of the war or not.

The survey also highlighted the emotional and behavioral damage to preschool children whose parents served in the reserves.

Due to the war, children in Israel experienced a disruption of their routines, which can be harmful, especially after having experienced trauma. Their parents experienced stress, rendering it difficult for them to explain the events to their children, increasing the risk of disruption to the brain development of children.

Children whose parents served in the reserves showed signs of greater emotional withdrawal, which included fear of sudden noises, tantrums, and difficulty sleeping.

Despite a certain decrease in the degree of distress among the children between the two waves, the improvement was more moderate in the children whose parents served in the reserves compared to those who did not.

In addition, it was found that there was a certain improvement in the emotional state of the children between the two waves of the survey, meaning that the emotional and behavioral withdrawal had been moderated.

However, emotional withdrawal among children with a parent in the reserves decreased by 5.6%, while withdrawal among children whose parents did not serve in the reserves decreased by 7.0%.

It seems that the improvement in the situation of the children whose parents served in the reserves was more moderate.

In the Arab sector

Comparing the Jewish sector with the Arab sector, the research findings indicate that Arab parents report higher levels of symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress compared to Jewish parents. Factors such as the increase in violence within Arab society and low employment rates may explain part of this gap.

The researchers emphasize the need for culturally adapted support programs for parents and children in Arab society to deal with the increased distress.

Dr. Carmel Blank said, "The report shows that the difficulties that accompany the children and parents in early childhood are still present, even a year after the outbreak of the war.

"These consequences probably accompany the family even after the end of the reserve service and illustrate the need for intervention and support programs for these families already now. The envelope must include the education-care teams in the day care centers by providing appropriate tools and training to deal with the increased difficulties of the children. It is also important to address the difficulties of parents from the Arab society and give them an adequate response."