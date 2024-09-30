Daughters of September 11th and October 7th Heroes Connect in New Mini-Documentary

A new mini-documentary, “Our 9/11 Story," produced by ROVA Media, tells the parallel stories of two daughters and their connection through trauma, ROVA Media announced. It aired on YouTube in early September.

The film features two women from different countries who speak different languages, believe in different faiths, and would have never crossed paths.

Maya Peretz, an October 7th survivor whose father was killed by terrorists as he drove towards the Nova Music Festival to save his daughter, and Kristin Marino, a daughter of a 9/11 firefighter who died saving others from the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center.

The documentary features a meeting between the two in New York to reflect on their fathers’ heroism, the profound impact these tragedies have had on their lives, and how their faith has guided them through their grief.

Keeping their memories alive

As the 23rd anniversary of 9/11 and the one-year anniversary of October 7th approaches, this documentary offers a poignant and powerful story of remembrance.

“Bringing these stories to the world has been deeply moving,” said Dan Luxenberg, the director of Our 9/11 Story. “Kristin and Maya’s stories are not just about the tragedies they endured but about the strength and connection they have found in each other.”

Kristin has spent years sharing her story on social media, and with 1.7 million followers on TikTok, she is showing how faith has carried her through her life.

“Sharing my father’s story and being able to connect with Maya has been a truly healing experience," Kristin said. "This documentary is more than just a YouTube video; it’s a testament to faith and resilience and a tribute to all of those who have experienced loss at the hands of terrorists. I hope it brings comfort and inspiration to others navigating their own journeys of grief and remembrance.” Kristin Marino shared.

“Being part of this project has allowed me to honor my father’s memory,” said Maya Perez. “It has shown me that even in the darkest of times, there is strength in connection. I am grateful to be able to create a space with Kristin for children who have lost their parents to terrorism and show them that they are not alone in their journey. It was such an honor to share my story and my bond with Kristin with the rest of the world.”

ROVA Media tells stories focused on Israel and the Middle East, according to the company.