Tel Aviv-bound flight lands in Larnaca, passengers refuse to leave

An Arkia flight bound to Tel Aviv from Greece landed in Cyprus following Iran’s attack on Israel on Tuesday night, leading the passengers to revolt, sources told The Jerusalem Post.

“They told us they would get us to the terminal, and then when the sky clears up, whatever, we can get back on the plane, and we'll leave.” Jacob Laznik, a Jerusalem Post reporter and passenger on the plane, said.

“But everyone on the plane is saying that's bulls****, they did that to my friend, and then they left them in Cyprus, because they can't promise you a new flight, so no one's getting off the plane right now… people are yelling at the pilot.”

According to Jacob and other passengers, the flight landed in Larnaca, Cyprus, at around 8:30 p.m., and after a total of ten hours on the plane, staff had run out of food and water.

“No one is telling us anything; Arkia has shut off their customer service.” one passenger said.

Passengers on an Arkia flight from Greece to Tel Aviv (CREDIT: Jacob Laznik)

The staff are refusing to fly

The staff, who were chartered by Arkia and have no affiliation with the company, have refused to fly, though the pilot has said he is willing.

Approximately three hours after landing, Jacob and the other passengers were informed that Arkia would be sending emergency planes to take them home.

“So, it turns out that was a lie,” Jacob told The Post an hour later, still on the plane.

“I just hope people will pay attention to us,” another passenger said, “we’re stuck here with nothing.”