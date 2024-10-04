Rescued hostage Shlomi Ziv reveals he heard beatings in Gaza while in captivity

Ziv spent eight months in Hamas captivity, and was rescued in Operation Arnon.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 4, 2024 22:46
Shlomi Ziv, one of four hostages who has been rescued by the IDF alive, seen on June 25, 2024 (photo credit: REUTERS/ELOISA LOPEZ)
“There were quiet nights in captivity when you could hear every little sound, and then suddenly, you’d hear someone getting beaten, just like you see here,” rescued hostage Shlomi Ziv said in response to a video posted on X/Twitter on Friday.

The video depicted a Gazan man getting beaten by Hamas terrorists in front of children. 

“It was chilling to hear the screams of that person being brutally beaten,” he added. 

In an earlier post, he discussed what he learned while captive in Gaza.

"One thing that my captivity in Gaza reinforced more than anything else is the understanding and realization that they don’t want any peace with us or to live next to us or with us," he said.

"The terrorists constantly said that they wanted the left because it brings them closer to their goal of destroying the state. They always said that the next time they do something like 7/10, they won't take hostages, they will kill all of us, and that we are cockroaches. Please wake up," he concluded.

Ziv's captivity

Ziv spent eight months in Hamas captivity. He was rescued in early June in Operation Arnon along with Noa Argamani, Almog Meir, and Andrey Kozlov. The operation received its name after Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora who was killed during the daring rescue.

Ziv was kidnapped from the Nova Music Festival, where he worked as a security guard. 



