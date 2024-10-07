October 7 discount controversy: Arab restaurant in Germany offers shawarma discount

On October 7, a shawarma restaurant in Saarbrücken, Germany, named Habiba, faced significant backlash after announcing a special promotion—three shawarma plates for €10.

This date coincided with a tragic day in Israeli history, marking the one-year anniversary of the October 7 attacks, sparking outrage on social media.

Many criticized the discount, accusing the restaurant of insensitivity and implying that the offer could be seen as supporting terrorism. One Instagram user described the promotion as “completely inappropriate and offensive” given the day's significance. Others called for a boycott, with one commenter stating, “Anyone who acts in this spirit is wicked.”

A known meeting place for pro-Palestinian activists

Habiba, a known meeting place for pro-Palestinian activists and popular for its traditional Arab cuisine, quickly removed the post. The restaurant's owners later claimed that the timing was purely coincidental, explaining that the promotion was simply an innocent marketing effort without any connection to the events of October 7. Despite the post's removal, the backlash continued. Kibbutz Nir Oz after the massacre (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

The incident highlights the heightened sensitivities surrounding October 7, particularly as many businesses in Israel either close or adopt a solemn tone to unofficially commemorate the day.