The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

1 millionth Israeli vaccinated falsely dubbed killer, KAN retracts

By SARAH BEN-NUN  
JANUARY 4, 2021 16:46
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accompanied by Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, visits the one millionth person to receive the coronavirus vaccine, Umm el-Fahm, January 1, 2021 (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accompanied by Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, visits the one millionth person to receive the coronavirus vaccine, Umm el-Fahm, January 1, 2021
(photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
Contrary to initial reports, the one millionth person to get vaccinated, who was photographed with to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was not ever jailed for manslaughter, KAN clarified in a correction on Monday.
The correction, authored by Israeli journalist Eran Zinger, told the tale of how he and his coworker first got the tip that the man who got vaccinated was a previously convicted criminal.
Muhammad ‘Abd al-Wahhab Jabarin, 66, a resident of Umm el-Fahm, received Israel's one millionth vaccine on Friday, at a celebratory event in the presence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"Our mistake was in publishing the information without receiving a response from Mr. Jabarin. We thought the information we had was iron-clad, we trusted our sources, some of whom we've worked with for years. For that, we are deeply sorry, and express our apologies to Mr. Jabarin and to KAN," the retraction statement said.
Zinger wrote that he received a tip from one of his sources on Sunday that pointed to the man's criminal record. The tip was checked by other research and background sources at KAN's, and seemed to be accurate. That's when it was published that Jabarin had been previously convicted of manslaughter, for which he served 14 years in prison.
According to the information published at the time, he stabbed a man to death nearly 40 years ago, and was in prison for 14 years, until 1992.
Once the report circulated, Jabarin countered with the claim that he never killed anyone. He was involved in, and convicted of, severe criminal acts, including trading and smuggling weapons, as well as armed robbery, but not manslaughter.
Jabarin told Army Radio at the time that he “sat in jail, like a million people who sat in jail since the establishment of the state. I was not convicted of murder. I’m going to sue whoever said that. They used me to bash the prime minister.”
The report then added that, according to official prison records, Jabarin's sentence was not not a consecutive 14 years, rather it was broken up: 1981-1986, 1989-1991, 1992-1995 and 1996-1999.
Sources in the city told KAN that they were surprised by the decision and guessed that the organizers of the vaccination did not know about Jabarin’s past.
"Still," it continued, "we think there was journalistic importance in publishing the truth, that a man who was previously convincted with serious crimes was in the close vicinity of the prime minister, and no one knew better."
Tzvi Joffre and Maayan Hoffman contributed to this report.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu prison umm al-fahm arabs Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu attempts to rally the Arab vote

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Blue and White vanishes with same speed it appeared - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ariel Harkham

Morocco: Israel’s bridge to the Muslim world? - opinion

 By ARIEL HARKHAM
Gilad Kabilo

How to lose an election in three easy steps - comment

 By GILAD KABILO
Amotz Asa-El

Israel Elections: Inflation of new parties exposes system's ailments

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
3

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
4

49-year-old struck with anaphylactic shock after receiving COVID vaccine

Doses of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, in east Jerusalem December 23, 2020.
5

'Casual Adolf Hitler' hoodie removed from marketplace following complaints

Adolf Hitler

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by