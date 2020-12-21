10,000 medical professionals vaccinated against coronavirus on Sunday

About 200,000 appointments have already been made by medical staff and seniors over the age of 60 across Israel to get vaccinated in the coming days and weeks.

"The HMOs are up to the task! The HMOs' preparations resulted in 10,000 vaccinations among medical staff on the first day alone," said Health Minister Yuli Edelstein on Monday. "In the meantime, there are about 200,000 additional appointments. In the coming days we will increase the pace. I call on everyone over the age of 60 - go get vaccinated, this is the only way to fight the coronavirus."

"It is important for me to emphasize - we will vaccinate everyone and there is nothing to worry about. The campaign is progressing while on the move. With the arrival of the vaccine and the start of the campaign, there is an atmosphere that we are nearing the end, but it is forbidden to enter into complacency, so it is important to continue to follow the regulations."

On Sunday, Health Ministry director-general Prof. Chezy Levy stated that there is a recommendation to vaccinate pregnant women, women after childbirth and women seeking to become pregnant, as well as immunosuppressed people and their families.

"Only three weeks ago, no one expected us to start vaccinating the citizens of Israel," said Edelstein on Sunday evening in a meeting with HMOs. The health minister discussed ways to handle the load of calls, as many citizens reported long waiting times to order an appointment for the vaccine.

"I am told: I am at the center for 45 minutes without receiving an answer. This indicates a very large demand and I am sure we will overcome that," added Edelstein.

On Sunday evening, the director-general of the Leumit HMO, Haim Fernandez, stated that the HMO has vaccinated hundreds of workers, but that the demand is currently exceeding the supply of vaccines.

The Health Ministry promised that there would be no shortage of vaccines. Some 60 vaccination centers will open across Israel this week.