The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

140 new olim from France arrive at Ben-Gurion Airport

Tehe new immigrants were met by Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata and IFCJ president Yael Eckstein.

By CELIA JEAN, AARON REICH  
AUGUST 4, 2020 00:38
A new oleh from France is seen kissing the ground at Ben-Gurion Airport on August 3 after disembarking (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI)
A new oleh from France is seen kissing the ground at Ben-Gurion Airport on August 3 after disembarking
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI)
One hundred and forty new immigrants from France completed their aliyah process by arriving at Ben-Gurion Airport on Monday morning.
The new olim were greeted at the airport by Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata, who is herself an immigrant from Ethiopia, and International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ) president Yael Eckstein, whose organization helped arrange for the flight.
Several of the new immigrants were motivated by the chance to escape discrimination back in France.
"I was fired because I was Jewish" Barbara Simha Bohadana said from Paris several days before the flight, according to a press release.
A pharmacist, Bohadana, a married mother of three, explained that her manager "did not even try to hide the reason for my dismissal. He just told me that a wig or any other sign of my Jewishness was not acceptable and that if I did not have them removed, I should just get up and leave. So I got up and left.
"My husband, Dan, an anesthesiologist by profession, also had a hard time finding a job because of his Jewish background," she added.
“We have always been Zionists and we knew we would make aliyah. We are a religious family and abide by a traditional Jewish lifestyle. I am so happy that we are moving to Israel and that we will never have to go through such experiences again.”
Antisemitism also played a role for some of the other new immigrants.
“My parents live in Israel, as well as my sister and a lot of other family members. We always knew we would make aliyah. We were always connected to Israel and maintained Jewish tradition," explained 41-year-old Lionel Giuili, who immigrated to the Jewish state with his three children and wife, Stephanie.
"However, the Hypercacher Kosher Supermarket Siege was the straw that broke the camel's back, and we finally decided to make aliyah.”
The siege in question took place at a kosher supermarket in Paris in 2015, when an Islamic State affiliated terrorist murdered four Jewish patrons and held the supermarket hostage to ensure the protection of the perpetrators behind the Charlie Hebdo shooting, which had taken place two days prior.
The manager of the store, Patrice Oalid, who had been shot in the arm, later announced he would make aliyah because of the incident, according to a report by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.
Many believe France has become more dangerous for Jews in recent years due to rising antisemitism, and Giuili is no exception.
"If, for example, while I was sitting and eating in my store and I heard someone enter the store, I automatically took off my kippah. Neither I nor my children walked around the street with Jewish symbols," he explained.
"My parents live in Jerusalem, and even before they made aliyah, I already had family living in Israel. I always felt at home in Israel. I feel free in Israel, and I no longer have to hide my Jewish identity. This reflex I developed that made me take my kippah off and put it in my pocket will no longer be necessary as I will be living in Israel.
“My children are very excited about making aliyah. They expect to see their grandparents and cousins, and I think they are going to be visiting the Mediterranean Sea all the time.”
The matter of the coronavirus pandemic is a present worry, but Giuili said he and his family aren't worried, citing how well Israel coped in the first wave.
"We are aware of the situation in Israel. Israel as a whole has coped well with the situation, especially in the first wave, when France was facing a shortage of masks,” he said.
Nearly half (60) of the new immigrants are children under the age of 18, with 11 being healthcare professionals, 17 working in the hi-tech sector and 27 with experience in liberal arts. Fifty of these new immigrants will relocate to Netanya, which has a high percentage of French olim. Thirty-one will move to Jerusalem.
"I was especially excited to see all the children who were happy to get off the plane to the new country, some of whom it is their first time arriving to Israel," said Tamano-Shatah, who together with Eckstein were eager to welcome the new immigrants to the country.
"In 2020, we will welcome over ten thousand olim from all over the world. It is a great privilege for me, as the Minister of Immigration and Absorption of the State of Israel, to manage aliyah during this challenging time," Tamano-Shata said, adding that this week another 600 olim are expected to arrive in Israel.
“I congratulate our brothers and sisters from France, who are Zionists and full of love for this country, and who today, thanks to The Fellowship, realized their dream of making aliyah and uniting with the people living in Zion. The Jews of Europe and the rest of the world are currently facing complex challenges, and every Jew should know that the gates of this country are still open, even during an emergency or crisis. This is home, and the Aliyah and Integration Ministry will accompany the olim in their first steps towards until they are fully acclimated to Israeli society, because only together are we stronger," she added. 
"It is times like these that olim remind us why we are here, and that at the end of the day, we are one big tribe," Tamano-Shata concluded. 
"We are proud to continue to bring hundreds of olim to Israel, even during a complex period as the coronavirus pandemic and its economic consequences," Eckstein explained.
"The arrival of the olim is not only a fulfillment of Zionism; it is also a sign for prospective olim to make aliyah in any situation. The aliyah and integration minister and her staff will ensure the optimal integration for each new citizen as well as their success and contribution to Israel’s society and economy."


Tags aliyah France olim international fellowship of christians and jews IFCJ
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo No, Mr. Netanyahu, the Israeli media is not like North Korea's By JPOST EDITORIAL
Genet Dasa COVID-19 crisis makes ‘routine’ experience of minorities unbearable By GENET DASA
Susan Hattis Rolef Likud MK David Amsalem’s plenary performance By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Arye Gut Azerbaijan: a true and reliable strategic partner of Israel in the world By ARYE GUT
Ehud Eilam Israel and Hamas against PIJ By EHUD EILAM

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 IDF thwarts Hezbollah terror cell infiltration along border with Lebanon
Smoke rises from the disputed Shebaa Farms area as seen from Marjayoun village in southern Lebanon, Lebanon July 27, 2020.
4 Insufficient vitamin D increases risk of severe COVID-19, says new study
Vitamin D laying on the table with prescription bottle behind them.
5 Why did a Four Star General land in Israel during a pandemic?
US Gen. Mark Milley visits Israel in July 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by