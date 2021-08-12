The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

145 Israeli emissaries embark on worldwide service year

Each year, the Jewish Agency's ShinShinim program allows a group of high school graduates the opportunity to defer their army service in order to volunteer in Jewish communities around the globe.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 12, 2021 01:12
ShinShinim in Israel before departing for their communities around the world. (photo credit: AMIT AMAR)
ShinShinim in Israel before departing for their communities around the world.
(photo credit: AMIT AMAR)
145 young gap-year emissaries are slated to depart Israel this month for communities around the globe to commence their year of volunteer service, The Jewish Agency for Israel announced.   
Each year, the Jewish Agency's ShinShinim program allows a select group of high school graduates the opportunity to defer their army service in order to volunteer in Jewish communities prior to their enlistment, acting as an ambassador of Israel by strengthening world Jewry's relationship with the one Jewish state.

This year's ShinShinim will serve in local Jewish Federations, youth groups and day schools, amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and rising antisemitism, in all corners of the world including United States, Canada, Paraguay, Mexico, South Africa, England, France, Hungary, Italy and, for the first time, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, and Monaco. 
“The Jewish Agency's ShinShinim bring Israel directly into the lives of thousands of children and young people throughout the Jewish world. With them, they infuse their communities with a bright, young and dynamic spirit and foster their communities' connection with Israel. Today, their mission is doubly important as most discourse around Israel takes place on social media platforms which ShinShinim know how to navigate,” said the Jewish Agency’s Director-General and CEO Amira Ahronovitz. “They are also part of the 2,000 Jewish Agency Shlichim (Israeli emissaries) who serve Jewish communities around the world and act as a living bridge between Israel and Jews around the globe.”


Tags Israel Judaism Jewish Agency volunteering
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Is Bahrain a key player in Israel's diplomacy in the Middle East?- Opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Is there a bias against women on social media? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Do Jewish studies courses require warning labels?

 By GIL TROY
Dan Diker

Disentangling antisemitism from political criticism of Israel - opinion

 By DAN DIKER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will a gold medal introduce civil marriage in Israel? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
2

Israel won't let Olympic gold medalist Dolgopyat marry

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's Floor Exercise - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021.
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare cases of eye inflammation - study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by