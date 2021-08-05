16-year-old son of EMT saves life of collapsed woman

The sixteen-year-old son of a United Hatzalah volunteer saved the life of a collapsed woman in Afula , according to a press release on Thursday.

A woman in her 60s collapsed, attracting a crowd unsure of what to do. Shaked Masas, 16, had just finished an English class and was walking when he noticed the commotion.

“I had just finished my class and was headed to the bus stop. When I saw a group of people in a crowd and people were shouting for help," Shaked said.

"I rushed over and saw the collapsed woman. I checked for a pulse and finding none, I began CPR compressions as someone else called for an ambulance.”

He said he was inspired by his father, EMT Yossi Masas, and learned how to administer CPR.

“I have been in the car numerous times when my father has responded to emergencies. I’ve seen him rushing out of the house to go and help others and I told myself that I want to do this as well. A few months ago I finished a 44-hour EMR (emergency medical responder) training course and just last month I had a refresher course. Yesterday I got to put it to good use.”

A soldier joined Shaked and the two alternated performing compressions as they waited for help to arrive. A few minutes later, United Hatzalah EMT Imad Zoabi arrived, attaching oxygen and rotated with Shaked to provide ventilation and compressions.

“I was out grocery shopping when I received the alert regarding the woman suffering a cardiac arrest,” Zoabi said. “I dropped everything, jumped in my car, and rushed over. I found Shaked, performing compressions like a pro. He had done everything right. I was sure he was an EMT and when I asked his age I was shocked to learn that he was just 16. I wanted to invite him to join United Hatzalah and he told me that his father is a volunteer. It was really something to see.”

Minutes later, an intensive care ambulance arrived and attached a heart monitor to the woman. This applied two shocks and brought back her pulse. She was then loaded onto the ambulance and taken to the hospital for further care.

Shaked's father, Yossi, spoke about his son's lifesaving heroics, “I am very proud of my son who studied hard to become an EMR. Not only did he excel in his studies but when the time came to put into practice what he learned, he did so without hesitation