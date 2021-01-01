The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

17 companies join Strategic Affairs Ministry's "Impact Nation" initiative

Ministry of Strategic Affairs launched a pilot program called "Impact Nation" with a budget of three million NIS to help companies promote sustainable business practices. The project started when MK

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 1, 2021 04:53
A general view of Tel Aviv's skyline is seen through a hotel window in Tel Aviv (photo credit: REUTERS)
A general view of Tel Aviv's skyline is seen through a hotel window in Tel Aviv
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Strategic Affairs Ministry has launched a pilot program called "Impact Nation" with a budget of NIS three million to help companies promote sustainable business practices, the Ministry announced on Wednesday.
The project initially launched in October during MK Orit Farkash-Hacohen’s tenure as head of the Strategic Affairs Ministry and has continued the under the auspices of Michael Biton when he took up the post.
The project was developed to help companies finance an "environment, social and governance" (ESG) report. Some 17 publicly traded companies have already begun taking part in phase I of the pilot program. Some 25 companies showed a desire to take part of the program, yet only 17 were approved.
The focus of the program is intended to promote positive economic outreach from Israel. Israel is routinely denounced by the UN Human Rights Council, who compiled a blacklist of companies that do business with Israel.
From its creation in 2006 through 2016, the UN Human Rights Council over 10 years has adopted 135 resolutions criticizing different countries. Out of the 135 resolutions 68 have been against Israel.
"Dealing with the challenges of delegitimizing the State of Israel requires creative and groundbreaking thinking, The Impact Nation program led by my colleague, Minister Farkash-Hacohen, and is an excellent example of such,” MK Biton said.
Biton went on to add that "investments based on ethical and social considerations are a growing phenomenon which I believe should be instituted amongst Israeli companies as well".
The hope of the program is to show the added value of Israeli business have in the world.
Another aim of the project is to bolster the strength of the Israeli economy, and combat attempts working to stymie growth.


Tags Israel environment un resolutions israel blacklist israel advocacy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs a new police force

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Meet Aryeh Lightstone, behind-the-scenes US-Israel facilitator

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Stopping to smell the roses of 2020

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

How Netanyahu's criminal gang took over Israel - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Tehran’s hope for a happy nuclear new year - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
5

49-year-old struck with anaphylactic shock after receiving COVID vaccine

Doses of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, in east Jerusalem December 23, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by