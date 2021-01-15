17-year-old Palestinian pulls knife on female police officer

A 17-year-old Palestinian man from the West Bank was arrested on Thursday night after threatening a police officer in Kafr Kassem. After ending her shift, the female police officer walked to her car. Unexpectedly, the young man approached her, asking if she is Arab. When she responded in the negative, he pulled his knife out on her. She then knocked him to the ground, kicking the knife out of his hands in the process. She then was able to call for backup. Her fellow officers arrived, taking the man for investigation. Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) forces were called in to investigate whether the attack was done with nationalistic motives, or whether it was an isolated incident.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });