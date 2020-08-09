17-year-old yeshiva student killed while riding his bike in Jerusalem

A 17-year-old yeshiva student, Shmuel Aharon Glick, was killed when he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem.

The accident took place on Sulam Yaakov Street. Magen David Adom paramedics and United Hatzalah emergency response team members arrived at the scene and attempted to rescue the boy, who was found unconscious and with multisystemic injuries.

“When we arrived at the scene, we saw a bicycle and a … boy lying unconscious nearby,” MDA paramedic Avi Schiff said. “We provided him with medical treatment and performed advanced and prolonged resuscitation until we reached the trauma room.”

The boy’s death was declared on arrival.

Glick is the grandson of a well-known haredi (ultra-Orthodox) rabbi, Rabbi Yisroel Glick.

In a statement Sunday morning, United Hatzalah head Eli Beer said that his bones were steeped in sadness when he heard the news. His daughter, Avigail Beer, was among rescue team members who attempted to revive the child.