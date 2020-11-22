20% of returning Israeli travelers from Turkey test positive for COVID-19

Turkey has been for years a primary travel destination for Israelis. But in time of coronavirus pandemic, it can be dangerous.
Indeed, out of 988 Israelis returning from Turkey between October 1 and October 28, 2020, 197 of them tested positive for coronavirus, according to data from the Health Ministry, the website Intellinews reported, ranking Turkey first place regarding the coronavirus infection rate among Israeli travelers.
Bulgaria was ranked second with a 13% infection rate, while the US was third with 6% and fourth was Greece with 3%, according to the report.
Turkey's coronavirus outbreak is said to be out of control as it is difficult to measure its spread given that the Turkish government refused to report asymptomatic COVID-19 cases.The death toll in Turkey stands over 12,000, with hospital bed occupancy rate at over 50%.
