2021 set to be a huge year for Israeli IPOs

The year 2021 is shaping up to be a huge year for Israeli IPOs. Several factors have come together that make the current environment better than ever for public stock offerings, said Ayal Shenhav, head of the Hi-Tech & Investment Funds Department at the Gross law firm.Gross, formerly known as GKH, is one of Israel's leading law firms. The company officially rebranded itself on Thursday. "if you look at the past few years, you see relatively few Israeli IPOs, maybe about five per year," Shenhav said. "this year, there are a few changes. Firstly, you see more IPOs on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, thanks to efforts it made to connect more with the local tech community. Second, the growth of company valuations in the US makes going public very enticing. More companies around the world are planning IPOs, not just in Israel."The list of large Israeli firms rumored in the Israeli press to be planning a 2021 IPO is long. Ad-technology provider IronSource is expected to go public on the Nasdaq in the first half of 2021 in what could be the largest-ever Israeli IPO, with a valuation of $7-8 billion. Cryptocurrency trading platform eToro is reportedly considering going public at a $5 billion valuation, while project management software company Monday.com will be seeking $3.5-4 billion. OrCam, which makes devices to assist the visually impaired, will seek a valuation of $3 billion, and Similarweb, which provides web analytics services, will seek $2 billion. Taboola and Outbrain, two competing content-recommendation services whose merger plans were scuttled earlier this year, are each planning to raise $2-3 billion as well. And there are many others."Israel now has more than 25 'unicorn' private companies worth more than a billion dollars, and they see that they can get very high valuations now," Shenhav said. "Israel has matured as a technology center, and we now see many 'second-time' entrepreneurs who have had successful exits, and now seek to build something larger."The rise of SPACs is also making the process of going public much smoother. Effectively a workaround for the heavy bureaucracy of filing an IPO, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company is a shell company with no assets that can be created and floated on the market, and later gets filled in by merging with the corporation. "That makes the whole IPO process much faster and simpler, and gives the company greater clarity about the valuation it will get," Shenhav noted.At this point, Shenhav concluded, Israeli firms are very familiar with the process of raising money, and an IPO offers a lot of benefits to tech firms and their investors. "It's a win-win for everybody," he said.
