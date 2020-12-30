2021: What are the best self-care products to buy in the new year?

Start the new year with a sweet treat, warm up your feet and don’t forget to look glamorous – even if all you do is stay home. Here’s to 2021! We have high hopes for you...28 DAYS TO NEW SKINFrench cosmetic brand Lierac Paris launches its flagship product – the anti-aging premium La Cure Absolute, a serum that really makes a difference. According to the company, this is a scientific breakthrough developed in their labs together with Harvard University after 25 years of research. The product has seven different registered patents inspired by anti-aging research and based on micro-emulsions and GDF 11 technology. The new technology promotes cell renewal of up to 50%. The rehabilitation is quick – 28 days – and the results are quite dramatic. We have been using the serum for a week and already see the difference. The product is especially effective in treating tired-looking skin and deep lines, giving skin a “shot of energy” and also treating pigmentation. Use morning and evening before your hydrating cream. NIS 599, available in clinics and beauty centers. For more information go to www.lierac.co.ilALL THAT GLAMOpen the year looking more glamorous than ever with Hollywood’s most glamorous brand, GlamGlow. Their latest launch is the Youthpotion Rejuvenating Peptide Serum, which promises to add glamour to your look from the first application. Thanks to raspberry stem-cells, hyaluronic acid and red seaweed, this light serum will add a youthful glow to your face and make you feel more glamorous, even if all you wear these days is pyjamas. The texture is light and serum absorbs quickly. Use morning and evening with hydrating cream. NIS 349, available in Superpharm, Mashbir, Be and April stores.NUTS ABOUT THEMAnanda Bio Cosmetics launched a line of anti-aging products based on a new formula based on essence of Grenoble walnut. Containing a large amount of natural anti-oxidizing agents that help common problems, the rich hydration face cream helps maintain the skin’s hydration level while pampering the skin. Based on organic shea butter, Grenoble nut, almond oil, bourage and vitamns. NIS 289. To amplify the results, use a concentrated serum before the cream. The serum has a high concentration of active organic ingredients as well as vitamins, especially vitamin A to help prevent pigmentation and boost firmness. NIS 278. Available online r www.ananda-cosmetic.co.il or in nature stores.Relatively new in Israel, the
GET YOUR BEAUTY SLEEPTargeting women over 60, or as we are called these days, the kvutzat sikun, Neovadiol Rose Platinium Night cream provides expert moisturizing for mature skin during the night. The nourishing and fortifying formula ensures that skin feels instantly nourished while working overnight to improve skin barrier function and restore radiance and moisture to the skin. Waking up, you will see that sleep lines are visibly reduced and the skin feels smoother and firmer. The cream is enriched with natural-origin active ingredients, including rose flower extract, shea butter, beeswax, calcium and plant sugars. As all of Vichy’s products, this one is also hypoallergenic and suitable for sensitive skin, as well as dermatologically tested. After using it for ten days the skin appears more even with a rosy glow. Time for bed… NIS 219, available in private pharmacies. To find one near you call (09) 773-0800 or go to www.vichy.co.ilGOOD TO HAVEMost people I know work from home these days, so lunch to go is probably not something they look for, but on the other hand, those who do get in to the office need to make sure they bring lunch with them because you never know if your favorite places will still be open. Etz Hazait added new items to their tuna-plus lunches To Go, all very tasty and very filling. Pouring the contents of each can into a medium-size bowl. It filled it and we even tried adding a few lettuce leaves to make a perfect lunch. We liked the Quinoa with tuna in olive oil, and the rice and lentils with tuna in olive oil. The pasta with tuna, Kalamata olives and dried tomatoes was good, but we would have liked it better warm. Perfect for a picnic. NIS 13.90. GET I ONLINEEveryone shops online these days and it is probably the right thing to do. Local beauty online shop Guilty has a rich collection of items, most of which are only available in their store. Such are the new Superfood cosmetics based on ginger and turmeric by English firm Beauty Formulas. The collection includes peeling wash, Kaolin clay mask and repairing night cream. The wash is made from nut shells and kaolin clay and enriched with ginger and turmeric, both known for their rejuvenating and purifying qualities (NIS 29 instead of NIS 49), Kaolin mask with ginger and turmeric for deeply cleansing the skin (NIS 29 instead of NIS 49), and night cream with added grapeseed oil for deep hydration. NIS 39 instead of NIS 75. www.guilty.co.ilCUSTOM TAILOREDA new company offers to equip you with – and only with – products that target your concerns. Jelixir was launched in Israel recently and they offer basic facial creams for either young or mature skin and a collection of serum-boosters for more specific concerns. To begin with, you go online and fill out a form answering all kinds of questions. Next the company finds the right creams for you and voila! According to the company, each and every active ingredient added to the products is organic and vegan and made in Israel. Try them. It’s fun. Serums are NIS 136 to NIS 168 and facial creams are NIS 216. Available online at www.jelixir.com/END-OF-YEAR-PAMPERINGPinuk launched a special New Year edition with extra jojoba oil for healthful strong and shiny hair. The new edition includes shampoo and conditioner as well as washing lotion. Available in supermarkets and pharmacies. GINGERSNAPS AND CINNAMON ROLLS Tamnavulin Sherry Cask single malt from Scotland is now imported to Israel by The Scottish Company. This aromatic single malt from the Tamnavulin Distillery begins its life in American oak barrels before being finished in three different types of sherry casks, resulting in chocolatey red berry notes, from the Speyside-based distillery. The flavors are right and the price is very much so at NIS 159. Available at Tiv Taam stores, alcohol and wine stores as well as online at www.israco.co.il/A SWEET BEGINNINGOpen this year with sweet hopes for a sweeter year with Twix and a nice cup of coffee. Mars’s bestselling chocolate covered caramel snack is perfect with coffee and if you want a special break, place the snack in a coffee cup and use as a straw. It is fun. For kids – go to twixisrael on Instagram and take part in their #Mad4Twix activity, and maybe you’ll win a prize. NIS 3.90 for one, NIS 10.90 for 10. Available in markets around the country.BABY IT’S COLD OUTSIDEEveryone knows that when your extremities are warm, you are warm. So for cold nights when you cannot get your feet to warm up or when you go out on a trail – try the Japanese warmers. The Japanese Only Hot brand warming pads are 100% natural and come in small-sized bags suitable for hands, feet, toes and back. The contents include active carbon, which absorbs oxygen, iron, water and salt, as well as ingredients that absorb humidity and dust. Take it with you and use when needed. When unpacked, the bags will be ready to use within minutes. Time and temperature differ for different body parts. NIS 10 to NIS 19 per pack. Get it at www.OnlyHot.co.il and in stores that sell hiking gear.
FEEL LIKE A JAPANESE BATH?Lockdown coupled with the cold temperatures means it is time to relax in a hot bath and enjoy the indoors. Dove added new items to their Nourishing Secrets line of washing lotions, this time adding three new groups inspired by women from different cultures: 1) Natural cocoa and hibiscus flower from Ghana, 2) Washing gels and deodorants, Goji Berry and Camelia oil, inspired by the secrets of the women of South Korea, and 3) rice water and lotus flower, inspired by the women of Japan. NIS 15 to NIS 20. Wonderful.RAISE YOUR EYEBROWSWe have already discussed the new fashion that calls for thick, full eyebrows. While it may be easy for some, others, especially those who lived through times when one was supposed to pluck one's brows into a thin line, may find it difficult. Hence the rain of pencils and other solutions for filling in the brow. Now Estee Lauder has a new solution that seems better than everything we tried before. The new Estee Lauder Featherlight Brow Enhancer is exactly that. The thin-tip diagonal brush has an almost clear ink that builds up in layers to create a natural-looking brow. It may seem that there is no color coming out – but there is and it does create a natural-looking brow with no expertise required. For an even more natural look, get two shades and use alternatively. There are five shades to choose from. NIS 115. I simply love it.
