The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

2021: What are the best self-care products to buy in the new year?

How to look and feel wonderful at the start of 2021.

By NERIA BARR  
DECEMBER 30, 2020 17:17
GlamGlow youth potion (photo credit: Courtesy)
GlamGlow youth potion
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Start the new year with a sweet treat, warm up your feet and don’t forget to look glamorous – even if all you do is stay home. Here’s to 2021! We have high hopes for you...
28 DAYS TO NEW SKIN
Relatively new in Israel, the French cosmetic brand Lierac Paris launches its flagship product – the anti-aging premium La Cure Absolute, a serum that really makes a difference. According to the company, this is a scientific breakthrough developed in their labs together with Harvard University after 25 years of research. The product has seven different registered patents inspired by anti-aging research and based on micro-emulsions and GDF 11 technology. The new technology promotes cell renewal of up to 50%. The rehabilitation is quick – 28 days – and the results are quite dramatic. We have been using the serum for a week and already see the difference. The product is especially effective in treating tired-looking skin and deep lines, giving skin a “shot of energy” and also treating pigmentation. Use morning and evening before your hydrating cream. NIS 599, available in clinics and beauty centers. For more information go to www.lierac.co.il
ALL THAT GLAM
Open the year looking more glamorous than ever with Hollywood’s most glamorous brand, GlamGlow. Their latest launch is the Youthpotion Rejuvenating Peptide Serum, which promises to add glamour to your look from the first application. Thanks to raspberry stem-cells, hyaluronic acid and red seaweed, this light serum will add a youthful glow to your face and make you feel more glamorous, even if all you wear these days is pyjamas. The texture is light and serum absorbs quickly. Use morning and evening with hydrating cream. NIS 349, available in Superpharm, Mashbir, Be and April stores.
NUTS ABOUT THEM
Ananda Bio Cosmetics launched a line of anti-aging products based on a new formula based on essence of Grenoble walnut. Containing a large amount of natural anti-oxidizing agents that help common problems, the rich hydration face cream helps maintain the skin’s hydration level while pampering the skin. Based on organic shea butter, Grenoble nut, almond oil, bourage and vitamns. NIS 289. To amplify the results, use a concentrated serum before the cream. The serum has a high concentration of active organic ingredients as well as vitamins, especially vitamin A to help prevent pigmentation and boost firmness. NIS 278. Available online r www.ananda-cosmetic.co.il or in nature stores.
FEEL LIKE A JAPANESE BATH?
Lockdown coupled with the cold temperatures means it is time to relax in a hot bath and enjoy the indoors. Dove added new items to their Nourishing Secrets line of washing lotions, this time adding three new groups inspired by women from different cultures: 1) Natural cocoa and hibiscus flower from Ghana, 2) Washing gels and deodorants, Goji Berry and Camelia oil, inspired by the secrets of the women of South Korea, and 3) rice water and lotus flower, inspired by the women of Japan. NIS 15 to NIS 20. Wonderful.
RAISE YOUR EYEBROWS
We have already discussed the new fashion that calls for thick, full eyebrows. While it may be easy for some, others, especially those who lived through times when one was supposed to pluck one’s brows into a thin line, may find it difficult. Hence the rain of pencils and other solutions for filling in the brow.
Now Estee Lauder has a new solution that seems better than everything we tried before. The new Estee Lauder Featherlight Brow Enhancer is exactly that. The thin-tip diagonal brush has an almost clear ink that builds up in layers to create a natural-looking brow. It may seem that there is no color coming out – but there is and it does create a natural-looking brow with no expertise required. For an even more natural look, get two shades and use alternatively. There are five shades to choose from. NIS 115. I simply love it.

Vichy Neovadiol Rose Platinium Night cream. (Photo credit: Courtesy)Vichy Neovadiol Rose Platinium Night cream. (Photo credit: Courtesy)
GET YOUR BEAUTY SLEEP
Targeting women over 60, or as we are called these days, the kvutzat sikun, Neovadiol Rose Platinium Night cream provides expert moisturizing for mature skin during the night. The nourishing and fortifying formula ensures that skin feels instantly nourished while working overnight to improve skin barrier function and restore radiance and moisture to the skin. Waking up, you will see that sleep lines are visibly reduced and the skin feels smoother and firmer. The cream is enriched with natural-origin active ingredients, including rose flower extract, shea butter, beeswax, calcium and plant sugars. As all of Vichy’s products, this one is also hypoallergenic and suitable for sensitive skin, as well as dermatologically tested. After using it for ten days the skin appears more even with a rosy glow. Time for bed… NIS 219, available in private pharmacies. To find one near you call (09) 773-0800 or go to www.vichy.co.il
GOOD TO HAVE
Most people I know work from home these days, so lunch to go is probably not something they look for, but on the other hand, those who do get in to the office need to make sure they bring lunch with them because you never know if your favorite places will still be open. Etz Hazait added new items to their tuna-plus lunches To Go, all very tasty and very filling. Pouring the contents of each can into a medium-size bowl. It filled it and we even tried adding a few lettuce leaves to make a perfect lunch. We liked the Quinoa with tuna in olive oil, and the rice and lentils with tuna in olive oil. The pasta with tuna, Kalamata olives and dried tomatoes was good, but we would have liked it better warm. Perfect for a picnic. NIS 13.90.
GET I ONLINE
Everyone shops online these days and it is probably the right thing to do. Local beauty online shop Guilty has a rich collection of items, most of which are only available in their store. Such are the new Superfood cosmetics based on ginger and turmeric by English firm Beauty Formulas. The collection includes peeling wash, Kaolin clay mask and repairing night cream. The wash is made from nut shells and kaolin clay and enriched with ginger and turmeric, both known for their rejuvenating and purifying qualities (NIS 29 instead of NIS 49), Kaolin mask with ginger and turmeric for deeply cleansing the skin (NIS 29 instead of NIS 49), and night cream with added grapeseed oil for deep hydration. NIS 39 instead of NIS 75. www.guilty.co.il
CUSTOM TAILORED
A new company offers to equip you with – and only with – products that target your concerns. Jelixir was launched in Israel recently and they offer basic facial creams for either young or mature skin and a collection of serum-boosters for more specific concerns. To begin with, you go online and fill out a form answering all kinds of questions. Next the company finds the right creams for you and voila! According to the company, each and every active ingredient added to the products is organic and vegan and made in Israel. Try them. It’s fun. Serums are NIS 136 to NIS 168 and facial creams are NIS 216. Available online at www.jelixir.com/
END-OF-YEAR-PAMPERING
Pinuk launched a special New Year edition with extra jojoba oil for healthful strong and shiny hair. The new edition includes shampoo and conditioner as well as washing lotion. Available in supermarkets and pharmacies.
Tamnavulin Sherry Cask single malt. (Photo credit: Assaf Levy)Tamnavulin Sherry Cask single malt. (Photo credit: Assaf Levy)
GINGERSNAPS AND CINNAMON ROLLS
Tamnavulin Sherry Cask single malt from Scotland is now imported to Israel by The Scottish Company. This aromatic single malt from the Tamnavulin Distillery begins its life in American oak barrels before being finished in three different types of sherry casks, resulting in chocolatey red berry notes, from the Speyside-based distillery. The flavors are right and the price is very much so at NIS 159. Available at Tiv Taam stores, alcohol and wine stores as well as online at www.israco.co.il/
Twix. (Photo credit: Courtesy)Twix. (Photo credit: Courtesy)
A SWEET BEGINNING
Open this year with sweet hopes for a sweeter year with Twix and a nice cup of coffee. Mars’s bestselling chocolate covered caramel snack is perfect with coffee and if you want a special break, place the snack in a coffee cup and use as a straw. It is fun. For kids – go to twixisrael on Instagram and take part in their #Mad4Twix activity, and maybe you’ll win a prize. NIS 3.90 for one, NIS 10.90 for 10. Available in markets around the country.
BABY IT’S COLD OUTSIDE
Everyone knows that when your extremities are warm, you are warm. So for cold nights when you cannot get your feet to warm up or when you go out on a trail – try the Japanese warmers. The Japanese Only Hot brand warming pads are 100% natural and come in small-sized bags suitable for hands, feet, toes and back. The contents include active carbon, which absorbs oxygen, iron, water and salt, as well as ingredients that absorb humidity and dust. Take it with you and use when needed. When unpacked, the bags will be ready to use within minutes. Time and temperature differ for different body parts. NIS 10 to NIS 19 per pack. Get it at www.OnlyHot.co.il and in stores that sell hiking gear.


Tags new year israel alcohol shopping New Year's chocolate skincare skin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Violence in Arab society passes breaking point

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Ahead of Israel elections, the political outliers are the heroes - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The new Palestinian exploitation of Christmas - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Jeff Barak

Thank you Benny Gantz, but goodbye - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Walter Bingham

The secret language of the Jews of southern Germany

 By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
5

'Casual Adolf Hitler' hoodie removed from marketplace following complaints

Adolf Hitler

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by