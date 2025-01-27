PM Netanyahu corruption trial goes on brief break
Netanyahu corruption trial resumes after month-long pause • Netanyahu asks judges to be more considerate of health, responsibilities
PM Netanyahu given brief break from corruption trial
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was given a brief break in his corruption trial testimony in Tel Aviv on Monday.
Netanyahu has been ill due to post-prostate surgery infection and has been promised time to rest during the hearings as needed, but has previously regularly asked for breaks to respond to urgent government business.
Netanyahu says relationship with media outlets not out of ordinary
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's relationships with news outlets were in line with the norm, the Israeli leader argued during his Monday testimony on allegations of a media bribery scheme.
All the previous prime ministers had relationships with newspaper owners and editors-in-chief, said the prime minister. Netanyahu said that he had discussions on the matter with Israel and foreign leaders, and providing information to the media was the norm.
"Give me a break," said Netanyahu. "It's the norm in our democracy and in the democracy of the Americans."
Netanyahu routinely contacted news outlet leadership other than that of Walla, which he noted was more routine than his communications with co-defendant and former Walla owner Shaul Elovitch.
Netanyahu complained that he had attempted to convey a great deal of information to the Israeli media, but they ignored his positions and narrative, describing them as an impenetrable wall.
The prime minister claimed that this media landscape was antithetical to democracy, and that he sought to diversify, not control the media.
Netanyahu urges judges to to take greater consideration of his health, leadership responsibilities
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday urged the judges in the corruption trial to take greater consideration of his illness and situation as leader of the country.
"It's not a delay, and it's not spin," said Netanyahu.
The prime minister said that he had many demands from his position that had to be considered by the court, including the situation in Lebanon and the developments in the deal with Hamas to release its hostages.
Defense Attorney Amit Haddad had made requests to limit the testimonies to once a week, but on Saturday, the court had decided to hold truncated testimonies three times a week, from 9:00 until 14:00.
Netanyahu corruption trial testimony begins anew after illness
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial testimony began anew at the Tel Aviv District Court on Monday after a prolonged recess due to the Israeli leader's illness.
Netanyahu had suffered an infection after prostate surgery, leading to delays in the proceedings.
The judges wished the prime minister good health at the outset, noting that if he was feeling unwell at any point they could take breaks.
Important facts
- Netanyahu faces three cases against him: case 4000, case 2000, and case 1000.
- Most of the testimony so far has related to case 4000
- Case 4000 accuses Netanyahu of bribery in an alleged scheme with co-defendants Shaul and Iris Elovitch to exchange positive news coverage on Walla for Netanyahu’s implementation of policies favorable to Elovitch’s Bezeq telecommunications.
- Case 2000 alleges that Netanyahu sought to weaken the newspaper Yisrael Hayom with legislation in return for positive coverage from publisher Arnon Mozes's Yediot Aharonot.
- In Case 1000, Netanyahu is alleged to have received expensive gifts in return for furthering the interests of businessman Arnon Milchan.