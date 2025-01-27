PM Netanyahu corruption trial goes on brief break

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's relationships with news outlets were in line with the norm, the Israeli leader argued during his Monday testimony on allegations of a media bribery scheme.

All the previous prime ministers had relationships with newspaper owners and editors-in-chief, said the prime minister. Netanyahu said that he had discussions on the matter with Israel and foreign leaders, and providing information to the media was the norm.

"Give me a break," said Netanyahu. "It's the norm in our democracy and in the democracy of the Americans."

Netanyahu routinely contacted news outlet leadership other than that of Walla, which he noted was more routine than his communications with co-defendant and former Walla owner Shaul Elovitch.

Netanyahu complained that he had attempted to convey a great deal of information to the Israeli media, but they ignored his positions and narrative, describing them as an impenetrable wall.

The prime minister claimed that this media landscape was antithetical to democracy, and that he sought to diversify, not control the media.