Netanyahu corruption trial resumes at Tel Aviv District Court
'No significant relationship' between PM and Shaul Elovitch, defense argue
The Prime Minister Office's legal advisor advised that there were no significant relationship between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and co-defendant Shaul Elovitch, defense attorney Amit Hadad argued at the Israeli leader's Monday corruption trial testimony.
In a response to inquiries about Netanyahu's relationship with the Bezeq owner, Hadad noted that the legal adviser Shlomit Barnea-Fargo had written that Netanyahu had known Elovitch for 20 years and they met once every few months at social events with the ex-Walla owner, his wife, and other friends. Netanyahu had claimed there were no loans or donations from Elovitch.
Barnea-Fargo is a witness in the cases against the prime minister, and Netanyahu had allegedly sought to fire her in 2019.
Netanyahu denies concealing relationship with Elovitch from legal advisors
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied at his Monday corruption trial testimony of concealing his relationship with co-defendant and Bezeq owner Shaul Elovitch from government legal advisors.
Netanyahu claimed that he had answered all questions from government legal advisors about his relationship with Elovitch, even volunteering information.
Netanyahu noted that the issue of news coverage was not raised back in 2015 when it came to questions regarding his connection to the ex-Walla owner.
Legal advisors questioned Netanyahu on ties to Elovitch in 2016
Government legal advisors inquired about the nature of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's relationship with Bezeq owner Shaul Elovitch in 2016 over concern about a conflict of interest, according to a letter reviewed by the defense at the Israeli leader's Monday corruption trial.
The Prime Minister's Office was asked about the background to their meetings, when they had met and in what context. The legal advisors asked if Netanyahu and Elovitch had a close relationship and a financial relationship, and if Elovitch had donated or loaned money to the prime minister.
The letter came as the Communication Ministry was set to engage with matters related to Elovitch's holdings.
Netanyahu denies conflict of interest in Bezeq case
Allegations of a conflict of interest between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bezeq owner Shaul Elovitch were unfounded due to the nature of their relationship, the Israeli leader argued at his Monday corruption trial testimony as the defense reviewed internal government communications on the subject.
Netanyahu said that the documents echoed his position that he was not close friends with the co-defendant, and had no financial connections that created a concern about conflict of interest. Without a close and financial relationship, his dealings with telecommunications matters as communication minister in 2015 were not in violation of any norms.
"I knew him for 20 years, we weren't friends for 20 years," Netanyahu said in response to the indictment's claims of a longstanding relationship between the two.
Netanyahu informed of Haifa stabbing attack
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received an envelope as the Monday morning Haifa terrorist attack unfolded, but his testimony continued uninterrupted.
Netanyahu corruption trial resumes with 14th session
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial testimony began anew on Monday morning, with a fourteenth hearing at the Tel Aviv District Courthouse
Important facts
- There are three main cases: Case 1000 (Illegal Gifts), 2000 (attempted Media Bribery - Yediot Aharonot-Israel Hayom) and 4000 (Media Bribery Walla-Bezeq)
- The Jeruslaem DIstrict Court has rejected three requests for postponment by the PM, who delayed initially from the summer until December 2 due to the war.