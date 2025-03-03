Netanyahu corruption trial resumes at Tel Aviv District Court

The Prime Minister Office's legal advisor advised that there were no significant relationship between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and co-defendant Shaul Elovitch, defense attorney Amit Hadad argued at the Israeli leader's Monday corruption trial testimony.

In a response to inquiries about Netanyahu's relationship with the Bezeq owner, Hadad noted that the legal adviser Shlomit Barnea-Fargo had written that Netanyahu had known Elovitch for 20 years and they met once every few months at social events with the ex-Walla owner, his wife, and other friends. Netanyahu had claimed there were no loans or donations from Elovitch.

Barnea-Fargo is a witness in the cases against the prime minister, and Netanyahu had allegedly sought to fire her in 2019.