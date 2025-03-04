Day 15 of Netanyahu's corruption trial begins at Tel Aviv District Court
Judges skeptical on continuing to review materials in trial
The judges seemed skeptical about the need to continue review of materials related to a 2015 Walla interview and other items of news coverage during Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Tuesday corruption trial testimony, arguing that the Israeli leader was repeating himself and offering no new commentary.
Court weighs canceling Tuesday hearings in Netanyahu corruption trial
The idea of cancelling two months of Tuesday hearings for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial was raised at the Tuesday hearing in response to the prosecution's concerns about having another witness take the stand between the Israeli leader's weekly Monday and Wednesday testimonies.
Following a Thursday ruling by the Jerusalem District Court changing the weekly docket from three to two days a week, with the Tuesday hearing devoted to one of eight defense witnesses, the prosecution had argued on Sunday that it was concerned that there would be witness contamination.
The testimonies of Netanyahu and other defense witnesses could influence one another, the prosecution warned.
Day 15 of Netanyahu's corruption trial begins
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial testimony began anew on Tuesday with the Israeli leader’s fifteenth hearing.
Important facts
- There are three main cases: Case 1000 (Illegal Gifts), 2000 (attempted Media Bribery - Yediot Aharonot-Israel Hayom) and 4000 (Media Bribery Walla-Bezeq)
- The Jerusalem District Court has rejected three requests for postponement by the PM, who initially delayed from the summer until December 2 due to the war.