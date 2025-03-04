Live Updates
Current time in Israel:

Day 15 of Netanyahu's corruption trial begins at Tel Aviv District Court

By MICHAEL STARR
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at the Jerusalem District Court to hear testimony of businessman Arnon Milchan in the Case 1000 corruption trial, this week. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at the Jerusalem District Court to hear testimony of businessman Arnon Milchan in the Case 1000 corruption trial, this week.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Judges skeptical on continuing to review materials in trial

By MICHAEL STARR

The judges seemed skeptical about the need to continue review of materials related to a 2015 Walla interview and other items of news coverage during Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Tuesday corruption trial testimony, arguing that the Israeli leader was repeating himself and offering no new commentary.

Show More
Show Less

Court weighs canceling Tuesday hearings in Netanyahu corruption trial

By MICHAEL STARR

The idea of cancelling two months of Tuesday hearings for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial was raised at the Tuesday hearing in response to the prosecution's concerns about having another witness take the stand between the Israeli leader's weekly Monday and Wednesday testimonies.

Following a Thursday ruling by the Jerusalem District Court changing the weekly docket from three to two days a week, with the Tuesday hearing devoted to one of eight defense witnesses, the prosecution had argued on Sunday that it was concerned that there would be witness contamination.

The testimonies of Netanyahu and other defense witnesses could influence one another, the prosecution warned.

Show More
Show Less

Day 15 of Netanyahu's corruption trial begins

By MICHAEL STARR

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial testimony began anew on Tuesday with the Israeli leader’s fifteenth hearing.
 
 
 
 
 

Show More
Show Less

Important facts

  • There are three main cases: Case 1000 (Illegal Gifts), 2000 (attempted Media Bribery - Yediot Aharonot-Israel Hayom) and 4000 (Media Bribery Walla-Bezeq)
  • The Jerusalem District Court has rejected three requests for postponement by the PM, who initially delayed from the summer until December 2 due to the war.