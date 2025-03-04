Day 15 of Netanyahu's corruption trial begins at Tel Aviv District Court

The idea of cancelling two months of Tuesday hearings for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial was raised at the Tuesday hearing in response to the prosecution's concerns about having another witness take the stand between the Israeli leader's weekly Monday and Wednesday testimonies.

Following a Thursday ruling by the Jerusalem District Court changing the weekly docket from three to two days a week, with the Tuesday hearing devoted to one of eight defense witnesses, the prosecution had argued on Sunday that it was concerned that there would be witness contamination.

The testimonies of Netanyahu and other defense witnesses could influence one another, the prosecution warned.