The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

21-year-old strangles girlfriend to death in Ramat Gan

The suspect was allegedly very confused throughout his entire investigation with the police, but confessed nonetheless to the murder.

By TAMAR BEERI  
MAY 17, 2020 10:52
Domestic violence (Illustrative) (photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)
Domestic violence (Illustrative)
(photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)
A 21-year-old man from Ramat Gan reportedly confessed to the murder of his girlfriend after being arrested on Saturday night and will face a hearing in the Tel Aviv Magistrate Court, where the police will request to lengthen his arrest.
The man allegedly murdered his 22-year-old girlfriend from the Samaria region and lightly injured his 50-year-old mother. The girlfriend's body was found unconscious with clear signs of strangulation. His mother, who was in the same apartment, was conscious with stab marks on her hands and strangulation marks around her throat. She was evacuated for treatment in the nearest hospital by Magen David Adom (MDA).
The mother was reportedly out of the apartment when the 21-year-old murdered his girlfriend during an argument. When she got home, he told her, "Mom, come look" and brought her to his room.
When she saw the body, he strangled her from behind in a fit of rage. She reportedly begged for her life, but her son then proceeded to stab her hand and continue to strangle her. When she kept asking him to stop, he eventually let go.
The mother immediately called the police as the suspect ran away. He was caught by police near the crime scene. Forensic teams immediately came to inspect the scene.
The suspect was allegedly very confused throughout his entire investigation with the police on Sunday, but confessed nonetheless to the murder. He told them that the voices in his head told him to do so. He has a history of mental illness, Ynet reports.
During the initial investigation on Saturday, he was placed in a cage after going into a tantrum out of fear of hurting those surrounding him.
"Ramat Gan, as a city run and managed by women, will not tolerate any discrimination, exclusion or violence against women," said Ramat Gan Mayor Carmel Shama Cohen, according to Ynet.
"The wave of terror against women continues in the shadow of the coronavirus crisis," said the chairwoman of the Movement of Working and Volunteering Women (Naamat), Hagit Peer. "Since the beginning of the year, eight women and a 10-month-old baby were murdered in acts of domestic violence, six of which were since the coronavirus crisis broke out. Since late April alone, there has been a 16% increase in the number of police cases opened due to domestic violence, the vast majority of which are directed towards women."
The state comptroller's report that was released a couple of weeks ago revealed that one in every four women on average in Israel experiences sexual misconduct.
Israel has seen a steep rise in acts of domestic violence, as women who are in abusive relationships are trapped with those that hurt them amid coronavirus restrictions.


Tags ramat gan murder domestic violence
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel needs a strong Knesset, not a bloated government By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shai Franklin For the United States and United Nations, two heads are better than one By SHAI FRANKLIN
Dvora Waysman In praise of Jerusalem By DVORA WAYSMAN
Gershon Baskin The next generation of peace advocates face an even more difficult task By GERSHON BASKIN
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. The message of Lag Ba'omer is that we can recreate the world anew By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
3 Medical miracle in Jerusalem: Surgery saves man with rod through head
Image of rod through Kamel Abdel Rahman's head
4 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
5 19 Iranians killed, 15 injured after Navy vessel hit by friendly fire
A Nour missile is test fired off Iran's first domestically made destroyer, Jamaran, on the southern shores of Iran in the Persian Gulf March 9, 2010
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by