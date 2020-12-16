245 Israelis returning from abroad test positive for coronavirus

Some 245 Israelis who returned from abroad tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two weeks, Ynet reported.Of the 245, 30 flew to Israel from the US, 16 from Turkey, 27 from Ukraine, 11 from Russia, 8 from Holland and four from England, according to Ynet. Some 26 Israelis who tested positive for the coronavirus were retuning from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as well, according to the report. All the above countries apart from the UAE are listed as red by the Health Ministry, meaning that Israelis returning from these countries must enter quarantine upon their return.The 245 who tested positive for coronavirus are among the approximately 44,000 Israelis who returned to Israel from abroad since the beginning of December.
