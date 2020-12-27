The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
42% of Israelis do not believe third lockdown will be the last - poll

More than half of the poll's participants hold the government accountable for the third lockdown.

By ABIGAIL ADLER, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 27, 2020 21:10
Police set up a checkpoint in Jerusalem as Israel enters its second coronavirus lockdown (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Police set up a checkpoint in Jerusalem as Israel enters its second coronavirus lockdown
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Some 42% of Israelis do not believe that the third lockdown will be the last they will have to endure, according to a new poll conducted by N12 as Israel entered its third coronavirus lockdown on Sunday evening.
At the same time, 33% reported that they believe it will be the last lockdown to occur in the country, while 25% said they do not know. 
N12 also conducted a poll asking Israelis if they blame the government for Israel having to go into a third lockdown. Out of the participants, 54% hold the government accountable, whereas 41% do not and 5% reported that they do not know. 
Last week, leading health experts in the country called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the coronavirus cabinet to change the way the nation is dealing with the pandemic and to refuse a third lockdown.
The committee included Prof. Mordechai Shani, formally director general of Sheba Medical Center, and former president of Ben-Gurion University Prof. Rivka Carmi. 
Nonetheless, medical experts do not have any authority to determine policy, hence government authorities have moved forward with the third lockdown, regardless of the advice the committee offered. 

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report. 
 


