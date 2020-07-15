The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
50 detained, 8 arrested as police clash with protesters in Jerusalem

"Protesters who stood on the sides of the road and did nothing to block roads or move barriers also got this cannon mercilessly. It was all just horrible to see," one of the protesters said.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
JULY 15, 2020 17:09
Police clash with protesters during demonstrations near the residence of Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, 14/07/20 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Police clash with protesters during demonstrations near the residence of Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, 14/07/20
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Thousands protested, blocking the road in front of the prime ministerial residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem on Tuesday evening as violent clashes between demonstrators and police left 50 people detained for interrogation, eight of whom were brought into court the following morning.

Police have opened an investigation into an incident during the protests in which a detective was allegedly assaulted by a mob of protesters while trying to arrest a protester.
Surveillance video evidence shows protesters trying to wrestle the detective off of the protester as he was using a choke hold while making the arrest, while other protesters can be seen telling others to back away. One woman was seen hugging the man while he was being arrested, not letting go until additional officers arrived.

On social media, police were heavily criticized for their use of water cannons to clear away peaceful protesters as they were sitting on the road.
Ido Zohar, a local music student who witnessed the event, told The Jerusalem Post that "protesters sat on the floor, basically the most non-violent act of resistance that could be done, and what did the police see fit to do? Shoot at them with this cannon for a few consecutive minutes, while these amazingly brave people just kept sitting, taking the blows of the cannon, completely soaked by the water."
 
"Protesters who stood on the sides of the road and did nothing to block roads or move barriers also got this cannon mercilessly. It was all just horrible to see," he added.
 
One of the protesters who was brought into court on Wednesday morning said of the protest in an interview with Kan News upon his release that "this is the beginning of the revolution." 
When asked whether he justified the "anarchy" which was seen on the streets during the protests, the young man said "I saw no anarchy. I saw people with hope."
When asked why he was arrested, the man said he was arrested for practicing his democratic right to protest, blaming the police for arresting people as an "easier way" to stop the protests.

Right-wing pundit Dr. Avishay Ben Haim claimed he had been assaulted on while filming for the program HaZinor. Video shows a protester forcefully taking Ben Haim's microphone and yelling, before a different protester knocks the microphone out of his hand.
"The shameful attack yesterday during the left's demonstration on journalist Dr. Avishai Ben Haim, together with the violence that raged there against police, deserves all condemnation. Shame and disgrace."
In response to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's comments prior to the protest, the Black Flag Movement, one of the organizers of the protests, said in a statement that "a prime minister who is busy with his trial from morning to night is unable to make time to deal with the economic-health crisis plaguing Israel. Netanyahu is inciting as usual against the thousands of young people who came to protest in front of his house as they've reached a state of starvation because of his failures."
"Netanyahu is dangerous to the future of the State of Israel and must vacate his seat. The protest will continue and intensify," the statement concluded."
Attorney Gonen Ben Itzhak, who represents the Black Flag Movement, was among those arrested at the protest. He was released on Wednesday morning with no charges filed after being led into the courtroom debate in handcuffs and chains. 

 


