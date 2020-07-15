50 detained, 8 arrested as police clash with protesters in Jerusalem



On social media, police were heavily criticized for their use of water cannons to clear away peaceful protesters as they were sitting on the road. מעלה את הסרטון הזה כדי שהתקשורת תבין, שאם היו נוכחים במקום בו מאות אנשים עדיין מפגינים, זה לא היה קורה: אזרחים יושבים על הכביש במחאה פאסיבית וזרנוקי מים כחולים של המשטרה מפלחים אותם. אנשים נפצעו מזה. מה חטאם? שזעקו על מנהיג מושחת שעסוק אך ורק בעצמו והפקיר אותם ואת חייהם הקורסים pic.twitter.com/iJ8ZJTFonz July 15, 2020 Ido Zohar, a local music student who witnessed the event, told The Jerusalem Post that "protesters sat on the floor, basically the most non-violent act of resistance that could be done, and what did the police see fit to do? Shoot at them with this cannon for a few consecutive minutes, while these amazingly brave people just kept sitting, taking the blows of the cannon, completely soaked by the water."

"Protesters who stood on the sides of the road and did nothing to block roads or move barriers also got this cannon mercilessly. It was all just horrible to see," he added.



One of the protesters who was brought into court on Wednesday morning said of the protest in an interview with Kan News upon his release that "this is the beginning of the revolution."

When asked whether he justified the "anarchy" which was seen on the streets during the protests, the young man said "I saw no anarchy. I saw people with hope."

When asked why he was arrested, the man said he was arrested for practicing his democratic right to protest, blaming the police for arresting people as an "easier way" to stop the protests.



Right-wing pundit Dr. Avishay Ben Haim claimed he had been assaulted on while filming for the program HaZinor. Video shows a protester forcefully taking Ben Haim's microphone and yelling, before a different protester knocks the microphone out of his hand.



Police have opened an investigation into an incident during the protests in which a detective was allegedly assaulted by a mob of protesters while trying to arrest a protester.Surveillance video evidence shows protesters trying to wrestle the detective off of the protester as he was using a choke hold while making the arrest, while other protesters can be seen telling others to back away. One woman was seen hugging the man while he was being arrested, not letting go until additional officers arrived.