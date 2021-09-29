50% of Israeli teachers could lose their Green Passes on Sunday

The majority of Israel’s children will return to school on Thursday after the High Holy Day and Sukkot period, raising fears by some health officials that morbidity will once again begin to climb.

Moreover, there is concern that there could be a shortage of teachers come Sunday, after the Education and Health ministries agreed that those who are not vaccinated or recovered in the last six months and refuse to get tested will not be able to work starting from October 3.

Some 50% of teachers are slated to lose their Green Passes on Sunday, the Education Ministry told The Jerusalem Post, though it said that this number is expected to be updated before the weekend. In addition, there are still around 300 teachers and other educational staff who have refused to be vaccinated or tested and therefore are staying home.

Coronavirus officers have been appointed by the Education Ministry in several schools to ensure that only Green Pass holders - parents or teachers - enter the school. One school in Jerusalem told parents that although not every adult will be checked in the morning, there will be “spot checks.”

“Adults that enter without a Green Pass will be open to prosecution,” the school said. “Please do not put us in a difficult situation. The health of our children is in our hands.”

In addition, to help keep infection rates down, children from preschool through sixth grade are required to take a rapid antigen test before returning to school and show a negative result on entry. The tests are meant to be taken by Wednesday evening and reported to the school through an online form and then brought to school.

Students who test positive are supposed to stay home and then be screened with a PCR test.

Around 150,000 students who contracted coronavirus in the last six months are exempt from being screened. Also, about 100,000 students are already in isolation and will not go to school on Thursday.

Students who do not present negative tests will not be able to go to class and their parents will be called to pick them up. If parents cannot come immediately, the students will be asked to stay in a room separate from the other children.

So far, only 1.15 million testing kits (about 75%) have been picked up from the close to 300 Magen David Adom testing center complexes that were set up for parents across the country. Around 70,000 online forms have been filled out, the Education Ministry said. Forty-four students have been found to have the virus.

Also starting next week, another 300 schools will join the Green Class pilot program, meaning that about 80,000 more students. If the pilot goes well, then on October 15 it will be rolled out to the rest of the country.

Simultaneously, the Health and Education ministries will push for more children over the age of 12 to be jabbed in their schools. So far, around 19,000 students have been vaccinated at school.