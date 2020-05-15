52 students in isolation after teacher tests positive for coronavirus

A teacher from Rehovot tested positive for the coronavirus after coming contact with two classrooms of students, as well as school employees. All faculty members and the 52 students who came in contact with her will go into self-isolation, N12 reported on Friday. As a result of the incident, the school will remain closed for two weeks, in accordance with the Health Ministry's guidelines that instruct anyone near a confirmed COVID-19 patient quarantine for 14 days. On Thursday, the government approved the full re-opening of schools across the country, in accordance with compliance with all personal hygiene rules.School buses will begin operating in a limited capacity on Sunday and will gradually increase activity as local authorities are ready. This was previously a concern as some feared the inability to have school busses operate safely would delay the re-opening of schools.