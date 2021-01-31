Israel's Health Ministry released detailed data and statistics on the coronavirus situation in the Arab-Israeli community on Sunday.

According to the data, some 59% of Arab-Israelis above the age of 60 have been vaccinated, while a total of 18% of the community has been inoculated. This results in some 229,466 Arab-Israelis who have been vaccinated.



The Health Ministry has established more than 80 vaccination stations, and more than 28 mobile stations to facilitate vaccinations in the community.

The average daily positive rate of COVID-19 stands at 1,213, approximately 13% of all new cases, out of an average of 9,288 daily tests, indicating a positive rate of 14.1%.

