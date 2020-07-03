The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
60-year-old cyclist dies after hit-and-run accident

Eye witnesses claimed that they saw a car hit him and escape the area.

By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV  
JULY 3, 2020 19:40
A cyclist was found injured after hit and run in Arad (photo credit: MDA)
A cyclist was found injured after hit and run in Arad
(photo credit: MDA)
A 60-year-old bicycle rider was killed on Friday after being hit by a vehicle in Aard. Paramedics who arrived at the scene gave him medical treatment and CPR, but were forced to declare his death at the scene after he suffered from multi -ystem trauma. The police stated that the man was found laying injured with his bike next to him.
Eye witnesses claimed that they saw a car hit him and escape from the area. The statement further detailed: "Anyone with information of the event is requested to contact the police or the nearest police station."
"When we arrived at the scene we saw next to a bicycle a 60-year-old man laying unconscious and suffering from multi-system traum,." said MDA paramedics Boris Mento and Dennis Lezbenik. "We gave him medical treatment and CPR, at the end of which we were forced to declare his death."
Earlier on Friday, five people were injured in a car accident on road 25 at the entrance to Nabataeans, among them a 21-year-old man who was badly injured from injuries to his torso. A 4-year-old was also suffered a head injury, and three others are in light condition. The five were evacuated to Soroka Hospital in Beersheba.


