7 Israelis arrested for lynch of Arab next to mosque in Herzliya

Seven Jewish Israelis were arrested for suspected involvement in the lynch of a 61-year-old Arab-Israeli next to a mosque in Herzliya last month, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and police said Thursday.

The victim, Ghassan Haj Yahya, a resident of Taiba, was moderately injured after a group of masked suspects attacked him near the Sidna Ali Mosque, pepper-spraying him and stabbing him with a sharp object.



“I was dead,” Yahya told KAN news. “I am still afraid to go to Netanya and Kfar Saba. I was attacked by 30 insane people, with hatred in their eyes, with stones, batons and pepper spray. How would you feel when you are alone? How do I feel? I am in shock.”



The announcement of the arrests came after a month-long investigation.



The seven suspects were arrested for a nationalistically motivated attack, and indictments are expected to be issued in the coming days. The prosecution is expected to request the suspects remain in custody until the end of the proceedings.



“The Shin Bet will continue to act resolutely to thwart terrorism and bring to justice all those who take part in terrorist attacks,” the agency announced.