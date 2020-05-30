70-year-old Palestinian woman dies from fire at Shuafat refugee camp

A 70-year-old Palestinian woman died at Hadassah-University Medical Center, on Jerusalem’s Mount Scopus after firefighters rescued her from a fire in an apartment in the Shuafat refugee camp in northern Jerusalem.

Three others were injured by the flames and smoke, and were also evacuated to the hospital in light condition.

Firefighters rescued the 70-year-old woman from the burning apartment while she was in critical condition. She received CPR throughout the evacuation before her death was called at the hospital.