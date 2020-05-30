70-year-old Palestinian woman dies from fire at Shuafat refugee camp

A 70-year-old Palestinian woman died at Hadassah-University Medical Center, on Jerusalem’s Mount Scopus after firefighters rescued her from a fire in an apartment in the Shuafat refugee camp in northern Jerusalem.
Three others were injured by the flames and smoke, and were also evacuated to the hospital in light condition.
Firefighters rescued the 70-year-old woman from the burning apartment while she was in critical condition. She received CPR throughout the evacuation before her death was called at the hospital.
Jerusalem's Fire and Rescue has opened an investigation into the matter to find out how the fire started.
Earlier on Saturday, a family of seven, two adults and five children, were all injured in a fire that broke out in a residential building on Dafna Street in Tel Aviv. They are all in light condition.