80% Israelis angry with haredim, Arabs for conduct during corona crisis

Majorities of both Jews and Arabs say both communities have ‘shared future’ together.

By JEREMY SHARON  
APRIL 12, 2021 14:38
A sea of haredim attend the funeral of Brisk yeshiva head Rabbi Meshulam Dovid Soloveitchik, on January 31 in Jerusalem.
A sea of haredim attend the funeral of Brisk yeshiva head Rabbi Meshulam Dovid Soloveitchik, on January 31 in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Fully 80 percent of Israeli Jews believe that the actions of the ultra-Orthodox and Arab sectors during the COVID-19 crisis have negatively affected Israeli societal cohesion, a new study by the Jewish People Policy Institute has shown. 
The JPPI’s 2021 Israel Pluralism Index also demonstrated that a small majority of Israeli Jews and Arabs believe that the two groups of citizens have a shared future, and that a majority of Israeli Jews believe they have a shared future with the Jewish Diaspora. 
The survey was conducted by Prof. Camil Fuchs of Tel Aviv University and included 603 respondents in the Jewish sector, and 203 respondents in the non-Jewish sector with a margin of error of 4% for the Jewish sector study and a 9.7% margin of error in the non-Jewish sector. 
The coronavirus crisis caused severe ructions in Israeli society, with splits along different religious, ethnic and political  divides.
In particular, both the ultra-Orthodox, or haredi, and Arab communities witnessed large-scale violations of  coronavirus regulations, leading to high levels of infections in those sectors at different times. 
Mass weddings and funerals in both sectors caused outrage amongst the general population, while mass civil disobedience in the ultra-Orthodox sector when tens of thousands of families sent their children to school in defiance of the government’s orders further exacerbated public frustration with the sector. 
According to the JPPI’s new survey, 81% of Jewish Israelis agreed with the statement that “The behavior of the Haredim/the Arabs during the coronavirus pandemic undermined Israeli unity.” 
Interestingly, while ultra-Orthodox respondents asserted that the behavior of the two sectors did not undermine civic unity, Arab respondents tended to say that the behavior of both sectors (including the Arab sector) did have a negative impact on civic unity.
JPPI’s study also found that 62% of Jewish Israelis believe that Israeli and Diaspora Jews have a shared future, and 72% feel an “attachment” to all Jews in Israel and abroad.  
When relating to Jewish-Arab relations in the State of Israel, 58% of Jewish Israelis said the two communities have a shared future but just 44% said there is an attachment between the groups.
But a healthy majority of 58% of Arab Israelis said there was an attachment between Jews and Arabs in Israel, and 52% said both groups had a shared future.  
The survey also looked at attitudes to Israel’s Jewish character and religious life in the country. 
When Jewish Israelis were asked their opinion on this matter, some 40% said the country should remain “about as Jewish as it is today,” 37% said “more Jewish” and 23% said less “Jewish.”
A tiny minority of 1% said they would prefer Israel to cease being a Jewish state.
The study also revealed support from right-wing Jewish Israelis to give legal preference to Jews over non-Jews.
Some 61% of those defining themselves as right-wing and 51% of those defining themselves as center-right supported the assertion that “a Jewish state must give legal preference to Jews over non-Jews.” 
Despite this, large majorities of the public back policies providing increased choice in religious matters, the survey found. 
Fully 71% of the Jewish Israeli public believes there should be some form of public transport available on Shabbat. 
And 66% of Jewish Israelis support providing for civil marriage in the Jewish state, 75% of whom define the issue as “important. 
Equally however, amongst the 34% of Jewish Israelis who oppose civil marriage 60% believe the issue to be “important.”
JPPI’s study also demonstrated a massive 80% support the IDF enlistment of yeshiva students. 


